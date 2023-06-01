PSG have decided against pursuing a move for Manchester United transfer target this summer - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have reportedly decided against pursuing a move for Manchester United target Kim Min-jae.

The Napoli centre-back seems to be in high demand after helping the Serie A team win the Scudetto in his debut season. However, according to Fabrice Hawkins of RMC Sport (h/t Get Football News France), PSG deem Kim's valuation to be too steep.

Instead, they are eyeing a move for Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez. The Frenchman is also believed to be open to joining the French outfit, who could lose Sergio Ramos this summer if he doesn't take a big pay cut.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are believed to be in pursuit of Kim, who signed a three-year deal with Napoli last summer. Erik ten Hag currently has Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane as his first-choice options while Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof provide depth.

However, Maguire's future at Old Trafford is up in the air and there is a possibility that he could leave this summer. Kim, like the England international, is tall, strong and superb in the air.

However, Maguire has been prone to costly errors in recent seasons, which is why the South Korea international could be seen as an upgrade. It remains to be seen where Kim fits in Ten Hag's backline if he does make the move to Manchester.

Given Martinez's form and Varane's reputation, it is hard to imagine either of them being benched for too long when they are fit and available.

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho speaks on his future amidst PSG links

Before AS Roma's Europa League final loss against Sevilla on penalties on Wednesday (May 31), Jose Mourinho had won all five European finals he took part in.

The former Manchester United manager led Roma to UEFA Europa Conference League glory last summer. However, he has been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) recently.

Speaking after his team's defeat against Los Nervionenses, Mourinho shed light on his future at the Stadio Olimpico. He told reporters, via Punditfeed.com:

"My future? I am serious, I said a few months ago that if I had contact with any other club I would tell the owners, I would not do anything in secret. I spoke to the club in December when Portugal asked me, so far I haven’t spoken to anyone because there is no team I have spoken to."

Portugal appointed Roberto Martinez as their head coach in January this year. Mourinho, meanwhile, has 13 months left on his contract with I Giallorossi.

