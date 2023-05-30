Bayern Munich star wants to join PSG despite Thomas Tuchel's attempts to keep him at the club - Reports

Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez is reportedly prioritizing a move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) despite Thomas Tuchel's attempts to retain his services.

According to French outlet Footmercato, discussions were recently taking place regarding a new contract for Hernandez which would extend his stay until the summer of 2027. His current deal expires at the end of next season.

However, PSG's interest has changed the 27-year-old's mind regarding a stay in Bavaria. He wants to join Les Parisiens, who could be set to lose Sergio Ramos this summer if the Spanish centre-back doesn't take a huge pay cut.

Speaking before Bayern Munich's final Bundesliga game of the season, Tuchel addressed the France international's future, saying:

"I heard (the rumours) and I was surprised. Lucas plays a big role in my projects, he is a leader for me."

Hernandez has been sidelined with an ACL injury since November 2022. He is yet to feature under Tuchel but the German tactician's aforementioned words make it clear that he will be important to his plans.

Apart from Hernandez, Dayot Upamecano and Matthijs de Ligt are Bayern's other natural first-team options in central defense. Moreover, Benjamin Pavard's desire to play in central defense adds another hurdle in front of Hernandez for a starting position at Bayern.

A move to PSG would give the Marseille-born centre-back the chance to play for a club in his homeland for the first time in his career.

Bayern Munich win Bundesliga title with help from former PSG forward

Bayern Munich went into the final gameweek of the Bundesliga season knowing that Borussia Dortmund were a win away from winning the league title.

All the Bavarian giants could do was beat Koln on Saturday (May 27) and hope Borussia Dortmund didn't beat Mainz. Former PSG winger Kingsley Coman opened the scoring for Bayern in the eighth minute.

Koln equalized nine minutes from time before Jamal Musiala scored in the 89th minute to hand his team an invaluable win. Dortmund failed to beat Mainz at Westfalenstadion, drawing the game 2-2.

Both teams finished the season with 71 points from 34 matches, but Tuchel's side lifted the trophy due to a better goal difference. The Black and Yellow squandered the chance to win their first title since the 2011-12 season. Since then, they have finished runners-up seven times.

