PSG have decided to sell Neymar Jr in the summer - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have decided to part ways with Brazilian superstar Neymar at the end of the season, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

PSG made Neymar the most expensive footballer in history when they signed him from Barcelona in 2017. They shelled out a whopping sum of €222 million to acquire his services from the La Liga giants.

However, the Brazil international's tenure with Les Parisiens so far has been far from smooth. There were claims that he wanted to leave the club just two years after moving to the French capital.

There were also suggestions that Kylian Mbappe was keen to force Neymar out of the club last summer. The Parisians were said to be open to a sale, but nothing eventually came of it.

This summer, though, could finally see the 31-year-old put an end to his stint with the French champions. According to the aforementioned source, the club's hierarchy has decided to sell him at the end of the season.

The decision has been made on the back of the forward's string of poor performances in recent weeks. He has contributed towards just one goal in Ligue 1 since the turn of the year.

It is worth noting that Neymar was involved in a heated exchange with PSG's football advisor Luis Campos after the team's loss to AS Monaco at the weekend. His unkind behavior towards Hugo Ekitike and Vitinha during the match has also reportedly led the club to put him up for sale.

The former Barcelona superstar has a contract with the Parc des Princes outfit until the end of the 2024-25 season. As per Transfermarkt, there is also an option to extend the deal by another 12 months.

Christophe Galtier's side could thus look to demand a significant amount of money for his transfer. Meanwhile, it remains to be seen which clubs will express an interest in signing him.

How has Neymar fared for PSG this season?

While the forward's recent performances have bothered PSG, his overall numbers have been good this season. He is undoubtedly one of the best players for Galtier's side so far.

The Brazilian has found the back of the net 17 times from 27 appearances across all competitions for the Parisians. He has also turned provider on several occasions, with 16 assists to his name.

Galtier will be hopeful of having the likes of Neymar firing all cylinders when the French giants take on Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions this week. The player, though, could soon be on his way out of the Parc des Princes.

