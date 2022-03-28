PSG earmark 28-year-old forward as potential Lionel Messi replacement - Reports 

PSG have reportedly identified Juventus star Paulo Dybala as a potential replacement for Lionel Messi, according to Le10Sport. Dybala is out of contract in the summer and is set to leave Turin on a free transfer.

This has alerted several top sides around Europe, including the Parisians, who are looking to rope him in should Messi depart.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner arrived at the Parc des Princes last summer from Barcelona in a shock free transfer.

However, he has endured a difficult period since then, struggling to adapt to new surroundings. Messi has struck only twice in Ligue 1 from 18 games.

Fabrizio Romano



Paulo's not happy with current, new conditions and he will now open talks with other clubs. Dybala will leave Juventus as free agent. There was full verbal agreement last October for €8m plus €2m net salary until 2026 - then Juve decided to change their proposal.

Before heading into the international break, the 34-year-old fired a blank in seven consecutive appearances in all competitions for PSG. Their Champions League elimination at the hands of Real Madrid was another thorn in his flesh as fans booed and jeered the star just days later.

All this has sparked exit rumors, although his contract runs until June 2023.

But should Messi indeed force his way out, PSG will look to sign Dybala as his replacement as PSG don't intend to keep both at the club, according to Italian publication Tuttosport.

PSG to face competition for Dybala from top European sides

The French giants aren't the only side to have Dybala on their radar, as many other top European clubs have set their sights on him too.

Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are all said to be interested in the 28-year-old, making it a fierce competition for his signature.

The Nerazzurri and the Rojiblancos will reportedly be pressing the most for Dybala's recruitment.

Inter boast an amazing strike partnership of Edin Dzeko and Lautaro Martinez, but Dzeko is 36 now and fast approaching the end of his career.

The two clubs 'most interested' in Paulo Dybala are Inter Milan & Atletico Madrid, although the player's entourage have also spoken to Barcelona, Arsenal, PSG & Tottenham.

Atletico, meanwhile, romped to the La Liga title last season on the back of Luis Suarez's prolific goalscoring run, but his form has nosedived spectacularly in the 2021/22 campaign.

To make matters worse, returning hero Antoine Griezmann has looked a pale shadow of himself, all of which points to their need for a new attacking talisman.

Then there are the North London rivals, with Arsenal looking for someone to fill Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's void and Tottenham hoping to bolster their attacking options following what's been a mixed campaign.

Either way, PSG will have to fend off immense competition to land the star this summer.

