PSG edge closer to completing first summer signing as they prepare to trigger 22-year-old's €60m release clause: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are set to make Sporting Lisbon midfielder Manuel Ugarte their first signing of the summer transfer window, according to reports in France.

Les Parisiens enjoy a six-point lead over RC Lens atop Ligue 1 but have two more games left. The summer transfer window also does not open until June 10. Their advisor Luis Campos is, nevertheless, hard at work, laying the groundwork for their transfer business.

It emerged earlier that PSG have identified Sporting midfielder Ugarte as a serious target. It now appears that the French giants have made significant progress in their attempt to acquire him.

According to French broadcaster RMC Sport, the Parisians have agreed personal terms with Ugarte. They also intend to trigger the €60 million release clause in the 22-year-old's contract with Sporting.

Ugarte has been linked with other clubs, including Premier League giants Liverpool recently. However, PSG are set to make the midfielder their first signing of the summer, as per French daily L'Equipe.

The defensive-minded midfielder joined Sporting from Famalicao for €10.5 million in 2021. He has since been a key player for the Lisbon-based club, making 85 appearances across competitions and bagging one goal and three assists. Ugarte helped them win the Taca da Liga last season.

RMC Sport reported that PSG are also working on a deal to sign Lucas Hernandez from Bayern Munich. They have identified the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner as an ideal candidate to strengthen their defense and have initiated contacts.

Hernandez joined Bayern from Atletico Madrid for €80 million in 2019 but has his contract ending next year. As per the said report, he has put talks with the Bavarians on hold amid interest from Les Parisiens.

How did PSG target Manuel Ugarte fare in his last game for Sporting Lisbon?

Manuel Ugarte has played 47 games across competitions for Sporting Lisbon this season. His last appearance for them came in their 2-2 Primeira Liga draw against table-toppers Benfica on Sunday (May 21).

The Uruguay international started alongside Hidemasa Morita in midfield and was one of Sporting's standout performers. He registered 85 touches, the most by any player in the game, and completed 51 of 55 passes attempted with 93% accuracy.

Ugarte made seven tackles, which was only matched by teammate Ricardo Esgaio. Furthermore, he made three clearances and one interception, while also blocking three shots.

No player in the game attempted (21) and won (15) as many ground duels as the Sporting midfielder. It is worth noting that 10 players from his team lost possession more times than he did (6).

Poll : 0 votes