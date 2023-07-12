PSG enquire about Manchester United's top summer target: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have reportedly inquired about the availability of Manchester United-linked striker Rasmus Hojlund of late.

The Parisians are currently preparing for life after Kylian Mbappe as the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner claimed last month that he will not extend his deal beyond next summer. They are reportedly keeping tabs on the likes of Napoli's Victor Osimhen and Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic so far.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, PSG have enquired about Hojlund as well of late. They are aiming to know about his asking price.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are said to continue prioritising the Dane as their top striking target this summer. They are hoping to lodge an official bid to sign the player after signing a new goalkeeper.

Earlier this month, Romano shared his thoughts on the Denmark striker amid links to the Red Devils in the recent past. He told GiveMeSport:

"When you pay £60 million or £70 million for a player, it is because you have someone who is already prepared to make an impact on your team. At this stage, Hojlund has done very well with Atalanta."

Shedding light on the Red Devils' opinion of Hojlund, Romano added:

"But it's more about his potential right now. In some moments, he has been on the bench for a long time. So, Manchester United feel the potential is incredible, but maybe the price is too high for him."

Hojlund, who joined Atalanta from Sturm Graz for around £15 million in 2022, shot to fame with his electric outings last season. He scored 10 goals in just 1897 first-team minutes, spread across 34 appearances.

Should Hojlund snub United to join PSG this summer, he would pop up as a crucial starter for them. He could realise his full potential playing alongside players such as Neymar, Marco Verratti, and Marco Asensio.

PSG named as the only team that can sign Serie A star who is also linked with a move to Manchester United

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has identified PSG as the team that can pay enough to sign Victor Osimhen. He told Sportmediaset:

"The only club that can afford Victor now is Paris Saint-Germain. If Nasser Al Khelaifi wants to send in a bid around £171 million... we will wait and see what happens. I personally think that he will stay."

Osimhen, 24, has attracted attention from a number of European clubs of late due to his standout role in Napoli's Serie A glory last campaign.

However, due to the Nigerian's exorbitant price tag, a potential summer move to a new club is deemed unlikely. Apart from PSG, Manchester United are also keeping tabs on the former Wolfsburg and Lille forward.

Earlier last season, the Manchester United-linked attacker registered a whopping 31 goals and five assists in 39 appearances for Gli Azzurri.

