PSG enter race to sign 21-year-old Arsenal star who is yet to sign contract extension: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have entered the race to sign Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli, who is yet to sign a new contract extension with the Gunners, as per Le 10 Sport.

Martinelli, 21, has been in superb form at the start of the season, finding the net five times and providing two assists in 17 appearances across competitions.

The Brazilian attacker has become an undisputed starter for Mikel Arteta's side, but his current deal with the Gunners expires in 2024.

PSG football advisor Luis Campos has earmarked Martinelli as a potential target for Christophe Galtier's side in attack.

The source above cites journalist Ekrem Konur who claims that PSG are monitoring Martinelli's situation.

The Parisians boast a fearsome frontline of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

However, Messi's contract with the Ligue 1 giants expires next summer and they may be searching for a potential replacement if he doesn't extend his deal.

Arsenal are in negotiations with Martinelli over a new contract and the attacker has spoken of wanting to remain at the Emirates Stadium.

He said:

"I’m very happy at Arsenal. I said it many times. This is my club. I love to be here, I love the city, the club, everything about Arsenal. I want to stay. I’m very happy...they just need a pen (smiling)."

The Brazilian joined the Gunners from Brazilian outfit Ituano in 2019 for £6.4 million.

He has made 101 appearances during his time in north London, scoring 23 goals and providing 15 assists.

The Brazilian won the FA Cup in 2020 and has been a key part of the Gunners' impressive start to the season.

Arteta's side sit top of the Premier League with 10 wins, one draw and one defeat in 12.

Arsenal attacking midfielder Fabio Vieira compared his style of play to PSG forward Messi

Vieira compares himself to Messi

Vieira, 22, joined the Gunners from FC Porto in the summer for £31.5 million and has made 12 appearances across competitions, scoring two goals and providing an assist.

The young Portuguese playmaker has caught the eye when given opportunities by Arteta this season.

The left-footer glides across the pitch with creativity and a huge passing range.

Vieira scored a wonderstrike against Brentford in a 3-0 victory on 18 September.

The midfielder picked up the ball in the center of the pitch and found Bukayo Saka who glided forward before passing back to Vieira.

The Portuguese cut inside from before curling home an astute effort from outside the box past Bees goalkeeper David Raya.

He has compared his style of play to that of PSG attacker Messi, of whom he also lavished praise on.

Vieira told the club's official website that the Argentine and Cristiano Ronaldo are his two biggest influences:

“The two biggest influences for me are Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Messi is more to do with my style of play. I am similar to Messi and I appreciate the way that he plays."

