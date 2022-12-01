PSG enter race to sign Bayern Munich star who has already signaled desire to leave: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are among four clubs keeping an eye on Benjamin Pavard's situation at Bayern Munich, as per Telefoot (h/t Fichajes).

The France international is apparently open to leaving the club due to his desire to play as a centre-back. Manager Julian Nagelsmann, meanwhile, prefers to use him as an option down the right-hand side of his backline.

Pavard has featured in 21 games across competitions for Bayern this season, where he has played as a right-back on 12 occasions. Moreover, his contract expires in the summer of 2024.

This could pressure Bayern Munich into selling him prematurely to avoid losing him for nothing in the future. The Bavarians have Noussair Mazrouai, who can play in that position, and are also in the market for a new right-back.

Benjamin Pavard 5 @BenPavard28

Rendez vous sur Paris 🏼 🏼 Je rêvais de gagner des titres et je gagne le plus beauRendez vous sur Paris Je rêvais de gagner des titres et je gagne le plus beau 😍😍😍😍 Rendez vous sur Paris 🔥🔥🔥💪🏼💪🏼 https://t.co/GeA4zEhaEo

Everything points towards Pavard parting ways with Bayern Munich sooner rather than later. His alleged unhappiness with the Bavarian giants has also attracted the interest of Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, and Barcelona.

PSG will offer him the chance to play club football in his homeland, and Les Parisiens could do with a quality centre-back in the near future. Presnel Kimpembe and Marquinhos are undoubtedly two of manager Christophe Galtier's best defenders.

However, Sergio Ramos, 36, is in the twilight of his playing career and in the final year of his deal at the Parc des Princes. Pavard is currently with Les Bleus at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Manager Didier Deschamps' doesn't see Pavard as a viable first-choice central defender for his team. His only appearance in Qatar came as a right-back in his team's 4-1 win against Australia on 22 November.

PSG target has already opened doors to an exit from Bayern Munich

Speaking to L'Equipe in November ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Pavard refused to rule out an exit from Bayern Munich in the near future.

He said:

"There have been no specific discussions. For the moment, I am focused on the World Cup. I have immense respect for Bayern. Here, I learnt the requirements of the very top level, and it is an honor to wear this jersey."

"Why not discover a new country, a new culture? But the sports project must be interesting. I'm not going to leave for nothing."

Benjamin Pavard 5 @BenPavard28 🏼



To my Bayern Fam, it’s nothing but sport, love and respect +🤍 Ensemble, à Munich et avec la force de nos supporters, c'était beau. On lâche rien, jusqu'au boutTo my Bayern Fam, it’s nothing but sport, love and respect+🤍 Ensemble, à Munich et avec la force de nos supporters, c'était beau. On lâche rien, jusqu'au bout 💪🏼To my Bayern Fam, it’s nothing but sport, love and respect 💙+🤍❤️ https://t.co/7UUl66r2q7

PSG will have to wait for Pavard to make a decision about his future at the Allianz Arena until after the showpiece event in Qatar. His focus will undoubtedly be on helping his team defend the World Cup title.

Get Tunisia vs France Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes