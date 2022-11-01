PSG enter race to sign Manchester City superstar - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly interested in signing Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan on a free transfer next summer.

Gundogan, 32, has been a crucial member of Pep Guardiola's side since arriving from Borussia Dortmund for £20 million in the summer of 2016. He has helped the Cityzens lift a total of 11 trophies during his time at the Etihad Stadium, including four Premier League titles.

A box-to-box midfielder renowned for his passing and work-rate, the German has netted 51 goals and contributed 34 assists in 269 appearances for Manchester City. However, with his contract set to expire in June 2023, his future is currently considered up in the air.

According to Fichajes, PSG have identified Gundogan as a transfer target at the end of the ongoing season. Christophe Galtier's side are set to compete with Barcelona for the player's signature after Bayern Munich chose to withdraw from the race in the final hours.

Manchester City, on the other hand, have started their negotiations for a contract extension. However, a mutual agreement is yet to be reached.

Speaking to Sport1 (via SportsMole), Gundogan recently opened up on his future in Manchester and his potential destinations. He elaborated:

"Because of my roots, Turkey is naturally interesting. I also like the USA, I've been there on vacation several times. I still have a contract in Manchester until 2023, I'm very happy there, both in sporting and private terms, and I can theoretically imagine ending my career with City."

Ilkay Gündogan @IlkayGuendogan ️ Proud to be the captain of this amazing team and this great club. I've already worn the armband before, but to be named the official captain for the 1st time is really a big honour. I will continue to give everything on and off the pitch to make this a very successful season Proud to be the captain of this amazing team and this great club. I've already worn the armband before, but to be named the official captain for the 1st time is really a big honour. I will continue to give everything on and off the pitch to make this a very successful season💙©️ https://t.co/DIILO6463d

PSG, meanwhile, roped in four new midfielders during the summer transfer window for a combined sum of over €100 million. While Vitinha has cemented his place in the Parisians' first team, Fabian Ruiz, Renatos Sanches and Carlos Soler have featured on a rotational basis.

Manchester City tipped to sign PSG ace Kylian Mbappe

Speaking to GiveMeSport, transfer journalist Dean Jones claimed that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola would like to pair Erling Haaland with PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe. He said:

"Manchester City have shown that they want to sign the world's best players, so there's no doubt that they would be looking at it to see if there's a deal to be done. I'm sure the idea of having Mbappe and Haaland will be a really exciting prospect for Pep Guardiola as well."

Mbappe, who penned a new three-year deal at the Parc des Princes earlier this summer, has opened his ongoing campaign in explosive form. He has scored 17 goals and has provided four assists in 17 appearances across all competitions for the Ligue 1 champions.

Haaland, on the other hand, has settled at the Etihad Stadium in little to no time. He has netted 22 times and laid out three assists in 16 matches for the Cityzens since arriving from Borussia Dortmund for an initial fee of £51 million in June this year.

