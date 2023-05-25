Transfer news specialist Fabrizio Romano has reported that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are in the running to sign Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez.

Hernandez, 27, will have only one year left on his contract following the end of the ongoing season. The Frenchman is reportedly yet to make a decision on extending his deal with Bayern, which has led to PSG developing an interest in the player.

Romano provided the update via his Twitter page on Thursday, May 25, writing:

"Lucas Hernández has to communicate his final decision soon. Bayern expect him to stay and sign new deal as talks are advanced."

He added:

"PSG have entered the race, tempting the player as @Santi_J_FM (Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna) reported — but nothing is agreed yet."

Hernandez joined Bayern Munich from Atletico Madrid back in the summer of 2019. He won an unprecedented treble in his debut campaign with the Bavarians before adding four more trophies in his second season at the Allianz Arena.

However, injuries have meant he has never crossed 25 Bundesliga matches or 37 appearances across all competitions in a single season for the team. Hernandez suffered injuries to his thigh, rib, ankle and cruciate ligament in his first three campaigns with Bayern Munich.

The versatile defender sustained a torn muscle bundle earlier this term, but recovered to play 11 times across competitions prior to the 2022 FIFA World Cup. However, he ruptured his cruciate ligament once again during France's World Cup opener, ruling him out for the rest of the season.

All of this means Hernandez would have played just 107 times for Bayern when the ongoing campaign, his fourth at the club, comes to a close.

PSG and Bayern Munich are yet to secure their league titles this season despite recent domestic dominance

Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga are often viewed as the weakest among Europe's top five leagues due to the domination displayed by PSG and Bayern Munich respectively.

However, the French and German leagues are the only ones among the five that are yet to crown a winner this season. Barcelona, S.S.C. Napoli and Manchester City have already secured the top-flight title in Spain, Italy and England respectively.

PSG are currently in a much better position than Bayern with respect to winning their domestic title. The Parisians hold a six-point advantage over second-placed RC Lens with two games to play. Even a draw in this weekend's home fixture against RC Strasbourg will secure their fifth Ligue 1 title in six years.

Bayern Munich, meanwhile, are the reigning 10-time champions of the Bundesliga, but currently find themselves second in the standings. They are two points behind leaders Borussia Dortmund with a game to play.

Bayern need to win their last league game away to FC Koln (10th in the table), while also needing Dortmund to lose at home to ninth-placed FSV Mainz.

