PSG expected to sell Neymar this summer if suitable offer comes in - Reports

PSG will reportedly sanction the sale of Neymar Jr. if a suitable offer comes in for the Brazilian this summer. Neymar, 30, has been at the Parc des Princes for just under five years, having joined from La Liga giants Barcelona for £199.8 million in June 2017.

That huge fee made him the most expensive player in professional football history. He was viewed as the player to take the club to the long-awaited UEFA Champions League trophy.

But the Brazilian forward's time in the Ligue 1 side has been topsy turvy. He has often been out with injuries and despite having plenty of goal contributions to his name, has been inconsistent.

Telefoot's Julian Maynard (via Get French Football News) reports that the Ligue 1 leaders are now willing to sell the winger. Neymar's most recent performance against Real Madrid was met with huge criticism from Parisian fans.

There are stumbling blocks, however, in any move for the former Barca forward. His huge wages would be difficult for any side to match and at 30 years of age may have to take a pay-cut to push through a move.

Alongside this, he signed a new contract with the Ligue 1 giants in May last year, meaning he is now tied to the club until 2025. PSG will be looking for a hefty price.

Kylian Mbappe is also set to leave the club in the summer, so can PSG afford to lose two of their star men in the space of one window?

Get French Football News @GFFN

bit.ly/3i4E0T2 PSG expected to sell Neymar (30) this summer if the right offer comes in - although high wages are an obstacle. (TF1) PSG expected to sell Neymar (30) this summer if the right offer comes in - although high wages are an obstacle. (TF1)bit.ly/3i4E0T2

Neymar's potential PSG departure could suit all parties

Rashford is concerned about his lack of game time

With Maynard reporting that the Brazil star's future in Paris is uncertain, it opens the door for a few possibilities. The first is the side's interest in Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford.

The Englishman has become frustrated with his situation at Old Trafford this season and interim Ralf Rangnick has done nothing to cut down on speculation over his unhappiness.

PSG could offer Neymar to the Premier League giants. United will be getting an experienced forward who they have tracked in the past. PSG will be getting a young and hungry attacker who will be looking to prove his doubters wrong.

matthew 🇿🇦🦇 @zassinho_ You must be either be a nonce, an alcoholic. benefitting from Rashford’s free meals or a combination of all 3 to not want Neymar at United You must be either be a nonce, an alcoholic. benefitting from Rashford’s free meals or a combination of all 3 to not want Neymar at United

Chelsea are another possible destination for the 30-year-old but it would rest on the situation regarding the recent sanctions that have been put on them. The Blues cannot participate in any transfer activity.

But should these sanctions drop and the club is sold, Neymar could be seen as an alternative to Ousmane Dembele.

They have been targeting a winger with the Barcelona man at the top of their list. Dembele seems to have settled back down in Catalonia and so the side could look to Neymar instead.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava