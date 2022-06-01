PSG eye €50 million move for Liverpool midfielder to replace Gini Wijnaldum - Reports 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly considering a €50 million move for Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita to replace Georginio Wijnaldum.
Keita, 27, joined the Reds from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in 2018 for €60 million having impressed in the German league.
The Guinean midfielder encountered a difficult start to his Anfield career, unable to break into Jurgen Klopp's starting XI alongside injury issues.
This season has been a huge improvement for the midfielder, however, as he has made 40 appearances, scoring four goals and contributing three assists.
His impressive campaign has reportedly drawn the interest of PSG, who could be set to pursue a €50 million move for the midfielder (per Imedias.net; HITC).
Ironically, the Ligue 1 champions' pursuit of Keita may come as the side look to replace Georginio Wijnaldum, formerly of Liverpool.
Wijnaldum, 31, joined PSG from the Reds in 2020 having been a huge part of the side's Premier League and Champions League success in 2019 and 2020 respectively.
However, the Dutch midfielder has failed to replicate his impressive spell at Anfield for the Parisians and is seemingly heading towards the Parc des Princes exit door.
L'Equipe (via BeSoccer) reports that the Dutchman could be heading to the Premier League with a move to Aston Villa and Newcastle United having been touted.
Wijnaldum has made 38 appearances for PSG this season, scoring three goals and contributing as many assists.
PSG targeting Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita instead of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba
PSG had been linked with Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, 29, whose contract expires this summer.
Sky Sports reported that they, alongside Juventus and Real Madrid, had held talks with the United star's intermedaries over a potential move.
However, according to L'Equipe (via Express), incoming Paris Saint-Germain director Luis Campos reportedly does not have Pogba in his plans.
Pogba seems destined for a return to Juventus instead.
This paves the way for the Parisians to move for Keita, who could be set to be part of an expected revolution at the Parc des Princes this summer.
Liverpool themselves have been linked with a midfield acquisition of their own in AS Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni.
The French midfielder is highly sought after but it appears the Reds may lose out to their Champions League final victors Real Madrid.
Sky Sports reports that Los Blancos are in advanced talks to sign the 22-year-old despite Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain also showing an interest.