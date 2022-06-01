PSG eye €50 million move for Liverpool midfielder to replace Gini Wijnaldum - Reports 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly considering a €50 million move for Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita to replace Georginio Wijnaldum.

Keita, 27, joined the Reds from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in 2018 for €60 million having impressed in the German league.

The Guinean midfielder encountered a difficult start to his Anfield career, unable to break into Jurgen Klopp's starting XI alongside injury issues.

This season has been a huge improvement for the midfielder, however, as he has made 40 appearances, scoring four goals and contributing three assists.

His impressive campaign has reportedly drawn the interest of PSG, who could be set to pursue a €50 million move for the midfielder (per Imedias.net; HITC).

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition PSG want to sign Naby Keita this summer and are willing to pay €50m for the midfielder. [ @footmercato PSG want to sign Naby Keita this summer and are willing to pay €50m for the midfielder. [@footmercato] https://t.co/9hg6VA960c

Ironically, the Ligue 1 champions' pursuit of Keita may come as the side look to replace Georginio Wijnaldum, formerly of Liverpool.

Wijnaldum, 31, joined PSG from the Reds in 2020 having been a huge part of the side's Premier League and Champions League success in 2019 and 2020 respectively.

However, the Dutch midfielder has failed to replicate his impressive spell at Anfield for the Parisians and is seemingly heading towards the Parc des Princes exit door.

L'Equipe (via BeSoccer) reports that the Dutchman could be heading to the Premier League with a move to Aston Villa and Newcastle United having been touted.

Wijnaldum has made 38 appearances for PSG this season, scoring three goals and contributing as many assists.

PSG targeting Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita instead of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba

Pogba had been a target for the Parisians

PSG had been linked with Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, 29, whose contract expires this summer.

Sky Sports reported that they, alongside Juventus and Real Madrid, had held talks with the United star's intermedaries over a potential move.

However, according to L'Equipe (via Express), incoming Paris Saint-Germain director Luis Campos reportedly does not have Pogba in his plans.

Power sports @Listowell542 According to @lequipe , Paul Pogba will not play for PSG next season. Although it was Leonardo's goal, the arrival of Luis Campos has stopped his incorporation in its tracks. The priority for the midfielder is Tchouaméni, but every day he is closer to Madrid. According to @lequipe , Paul Pogba will not play for PSG next season. Although it was Leonardo's goal, the arrival of Luis Campos has stopped his incorporation in its tracks. The priority for the midfielder is Tchouaméni, but every day he is closer to Madrid. https://t.co/YgNo2eJ6FS

Pogba seems destined for a return to Juventus instead.

This paves the way for the Parisians to move for Keita, who could be set to be part of an expected revolution at the Parc des Princes this summer.

Liverpool themselves have been linked with a midfield acquisition of their own in AS Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni.

The French midfielder is highly sought after but it appears the Reds may lose out to their Champions League final victors Real Madrid.

Sky Sports reports that Los Blancos are in advanced talks to sign the 22-year-old despite Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain also showing an interest.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far