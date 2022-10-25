PSG eye move for centre-defender in January with two players on radar - Reports

Inter Milan's Milan Skriniar and Villarreal's Pau Torres have emerged as targets for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ahead of the winter transfer window, according to L'Equipe [via Paris Fans].

PSG have made a bright start to their life under Christophe Galtier, who took charge of the club in the summer. They currently sit atop the Ligue 1 table with 32 points from 12 matches and are on course to qualify for the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds.

However, Galtier was recently forced to switch from a 3-4-2-1 formation to a 4-3-1-2 due to injuries at the back. Injuries to Presnel Kimpembe and Danilo Pereira have exposed the Parisians' lack of depth in central defense.

PSG advisor Luis Campos reportedly intends to address the situation in the winter transfer window. He is prepared to bolster Galtier's options in defense when the window opens in January.

Inter centre-back Skriniar is a top target for Les Parisiens, according to the aforementioned source. The defender was heavily linked with a move to the Parc des Princes in the summer.

PSG were keen to acquire Skriniar's services in the summer, but were priced out by Inter, who wanted a €70 million fee. They will be hopeful of convincing the Serie A club to lower their demands in January.

Apart from Skriniar, the French giants also have Villarreal defender Torres on their radar, as per the report. The Spaniard is said to have a €50 million release clause in his contract with the La Liga club.

Galtier's side are hopeful that the signing of a new centre-back will allow them to revert to their preferred 3-4-2-1 formation. However, it they will reportedly not bring in a player for the sake of it in the winter.

How have PSG targets Skriniar and Torres fared this term?

Skriniar has made 15 appearances across all competitions for Inter so far this season. He has helped the club win nine matches and keep five clean sheets, while also captaining them on several occasions.

Torres has helped Villarreal win eight of the 14 games he has played for them so far this term. The Spain international has also helped the club keep eight clean sheets in all competitions.

Torres is expected to be in Spain's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, while Skriniar's Slovakia have failed to qualify for the competition. With PSG said to be interested in both of them, it remains to be seen what their future holds.

