PSG eyeing potential move for Barcelona forward - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are eyeing a potential move for Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele, according to El Nacional.

Dembele joined Barcelona from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund for a hefty sum in the summer of 2017. The 24-year-old, though, could soon be on his way out of Camp Nou.

The Frenchman is in the final seven months of his contract with Barcelona. Xavi's side are claimed to have held talks with Dembele's agent Moussa Sissoko, but an agreement is yet to be reached.

“It depends on him and his environment. He tells me that he is happy, so hopefully he renews. It’s his choice”. Barça manager Xavi on Ousmane Dembélé contract: “I spoke with him & made my stance clear - how important he is for us in the long run” 🇫🇷 #FCB “It depends on him and his environment. He tells me that he is happy, so hopefully he renews. It’s his choice”. #Dembele Barça manager Xavi on Ousmane Dembélé contract: “I spoke with him & made my stance clear - how important he is for us in the long run” 🇫🇷 #FCB @ReshadRahman_ “It depends on him and his environment. He tells me that he is happy, so hopefully he renews. It’s his choice”. #Dembele

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe, meanwhile, is currently in the final months of his contract with the club, like Dembele. There are suggestions the World Cup winner will join La Liga giants Real Madrid when his deal runs out.

With Mbappe potentially on his way out, PSG believe Dembele could be an ideal replacement for him. The 24-year-old too could be open to the prospect of returning to his homeland after years of struggle at Barcelona.

Dembele will be eligible to talk to foreign clubs over a pre-contract agreement starting from January. It remains to be seen if PSG will step up their interest in the Frenchman then.

Mauricio Pochettino's side, though, might have to fend off competition from Newcastle United, who are also keen to acquire Dembele's services.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive 🚨 Ousmane Dembélé is unhappy with the terms Barcelona have offered in his new contract. Newcastle are circling and are willing to offer €15m-a-year with a €15m signing on bonus. His current Barcelona deal runs out this summer.



(Source: Foot Mercato) 🚨 Ousmane Dembélé is unhappy with the terms Barcelona have offered in his new contract. Newcastle are circling and are willing to offer €15m-a-year with a €15m signing on bonus. His current Barcelona deal runs out this summer.(Source: Foot Mercato) https://t.co/6KInpQDs0a

Will PSG raid Barcelona again?

PSG dealt Barcelona a heavy blow when they signed Lionel Messi on a free transfer in the summer. The Argentinean put an end to his 21-year association with the Catalans by joining the Ligue 1 giants at the start of the season.

Pochettino's side could now repeat the trick by snapping Dembele up from Barcelona.

The Catalan giants need to act now, otherwise time is running out for the La Liga outfit to convince him to sign a new deal.

