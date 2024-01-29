PSG face competition from Premier League club as they look to sign £149 million-rated star in summer: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly set to battle it out with Newcastle United in their pursuit of AC Milan attacker Rafael Leao ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Earlier last summer, Luis Enrique's side were quite busy in adding new forwards to their ranks. They roped in Ousmane Dembele, Randal Kolo Muani, Marco Asensio, Kang-in Lee, and Bradley Barcola for a combined sum of over £180 million.

However, according to Telefoot, PSG have set their eyes on Leao as a top target in the upcoming summer window. Parisian sporting director Luis Campos has named the 24-year-old, who has a £149 million release clause, in his short list of potential summer signings.

However, the Ligue 1 giants are unlikely to be unopposed in the race to sign Leao. Premier League club Newcastle United are also interested in signing the ex-LOSC Lille winger to put an end to the player's five-year stint at San Siro.

Meanwhile, Leao is reportedly aware of PSG's continued interest in him. He is said to be ready to seal a switch to the French champions due to his desire to win more trophies and to secure a bigger payday.

Leao, whose contract is set to run out in June 2028, has helped Milan lift the 2021-22 Serie A title so far. The PSG target has scored 49 goals and provided 42 assists in 189 matches, including 139 starts, across competitions for Stefano Pioli's outfit.

Saudi Arabian prince keen to see PSG star Kylian Mbappe move to Saudi Pro League

Earlier last July, Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal shocked the world after tabling a staggering £259 million bid to sign Kylian Mbappe. However, the French superstar opted to remain at PSG and run down his contract, which is set to expire this June.

Now, Prince Abdullah Saad Abdulaziz Al Saud of the Saudi royal family has stated that he is still keen to bring Mbappe to the Saudi Pro League. He told CARRE on YouTube (h/t GOAL):

"Of course we like him. Kylian Mbappe is a good player, he is strong and I hope to see him play in Saudi Arabia, in any team in our championship. Saudi Arabia is now the monster of the market. We have Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema. We have a strong championship and we will surprise again. More stars will come. Saudi Arabia plans to become the number one nation in football. Soon."

Mbappe, who has reportedly been linked with Real Madrid and Liverpool of late, is currently believed to be assessing his options. The 25-year-old has been in stellar form for the Parisians, contributing 28 goals and six assists in 27 appearances this campaign.