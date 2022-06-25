PSG fail with their third attempt to get rid of star signing - Reports

According to El Nacional, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have failed to get rid of defender Sergio Ramos for the third time. The Ligue 1 champions have tried to convince him to leave the club, just within a year of signing, but have failed in their attempts.

Ramos joined PSG after 16 illustrious years with Real Madrid on a free transfer. He signed a two-year contract with the Parisians on an annual salary of around €20 million (via Marca).

However, his injury issues kept him from making an impact as he could only play 13 matches for the Parisians in all competitions last season.

As per the aforementioned El Nacional report, the Ligue 1 champions tried to convince Ramos to leave the club in January. He and his family missed Spain and PSG tried to get him off their wage bill. However, they received no offers for the Real Madrid legend.

The Ligue 1 club then again attempted to convince him that it would be best if he left the club. The Spaniard, though, refused as he didn't want to lose on his remaining salary.

The Parisians recently made their third attempt to convince Ramos to terminate his contract but had to face rejection again.

As per El Nacional's report, PSG's incoming manager Christophe Galtier wanted Ramos to leave. They are close to signing Milan Skriniar from Inter Milan, which will put the former Real Madrid man further down the pecking order.

However, the Spaniard has stated that he won't leave.

Mauricio Pochettino demands full severance pay to leave PSG

One person the Ligue 1 club are reportedly close to part ways from is manager Mauricio Pochettino. They appointed the Argentine in January 2021 after sacking Thomas Tuchel.

Pochettino won the Ligue 1 title last season but failed to help the Parisians win the elusive Champions League trophy.

Now, as per GOAL, he is set to be sacked. He is demanding the full €15 million severance pay that was mentioned in his contract. However, the Parisians are trying to negotiate with him to settle for less.

Pochettino's staff - assistant Jesus Perez, goalkeeping coach Toni Jimenez, Miguel D'Agostino and physical coach and his son Sebastian - will get €3 million from that €15 million.

The Ligue 1 champions want to get this sorted out quickly so they can announce their next manager soon. Christophe Galtier is most likely set to be appointed as their new manager.

