PSG 'fed up' with Neymar and are ready to sell him in the summer - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) had big dreams when they splashed a world-record €222 million to secure Neymar Jr's signature in 2017. He was supposed to be the face of the club, arriving in his prime from Barcelona.

The fame was for the taking. The Brazilian was finally stepping out of Lionel Messi's shadow. PSG were going to be his team, built around him to get the best out of him and he could then propel them towards Champions League glory. This coming August, Neymar will celebrate the fifth anniversary of his PSG career but it may not really be a happy one.

A report has emerged via Marca where renowned journalist Romain Molina is suggesting that the club's hierarchy is fed up with Neymar and are ready to get rid of him in the summer. There are too many issues with the attacker in terms of how much money he gobbles in wages and how much of it has been translated on the pitch.

Every season, the Brazilian has missed a significant chunk of games due to injuries and the record is quite a horrendous one for someone who cost €222 million. He has managed to make 20 Ligue 1 appearances in a single season on only one occasion, which was in the 2017-18 campaign.

Since then, Neymar has struggled to play even 20 French top-flight matches in one campaign. The player has also found ways to land himself in controversies on and off the pitch, which reflects badly on both his and the club's reputation.

According to the aforementioned report, the Qatari emir has made up his mind and is convinced that he does not want the Brazilian at the club next season.

Neymar failed to make an impact for PSG against Real Madrid in the Champions League

This season was a great opportunity for the Brazilian attacker to slam his doubters and win Europe's premier class tournament. PSG united him with his pal Lionel Messi and the world was looking forward to seeing both of them wreak havoc on the opposition.

They had an in-form Kylian Mbappe in their side, and the famed MNM should have delivered the goods. However, all the responsibility fell on the young Frenchman's shoulders, who did his best over the course of two legs, scoring both of PSG's goals.

But it was a very embarrassing performance from Neymar, who disappeared on the big occasion. There was no intensity shown from him to take on the defenders, link-up the play and stitch passes. When Real Madrid upped the tempo of the game, the Ligue 1 side couldn't cope up.

It was really disappointing to see that the Brazilian couldn't keep up with 36-year old Luka Modric, who went dribbling past him and other PSG players. Instead, after the match, there were rumors that he and goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma had gotten into a fight and had to be separated. Neymar has been busy providing clarification on the controversy. No doubt the French giants are fed up with him.

