PSG handed massive boost in chase for Chelsea star - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Chelsea star Christopher Nkunku, as per journalist Ben Jacobs. The 27-year-old French forward is said to be frustrated with the lack of playing time at Stamford Bridge and could be closing in on an exit from the club.

He has played 28 games this season so far, scoring 13 goals and providing four assists. While this might seem like consistent playing time, the underlying numbers show Nkunku's concern. He has started just three Premier League games this season, with his other 10 starts coming in the Carabao Cup, the Europa Conference League, and the FA Cup.

It is also important to note that nearly all of his 17 goal contributions have come in those 13 starts. This has led to rumors that he could be itching for a move away from the Bridge.

Bayern Munich were said to be interested in his services. However, the German giants have not been able to agree on a deal with the Blues, who are reportedly asking for €70 million. This has given PSG a massive boost.

The Parisian club have had the forward in their sights, as per Ben Jacobs. With PSG looking to sell striker Randal Kolo Muani, a move for Christopher Nkunku could be necessary to fill the gap up front. Now that Bayern's push for the 27-year-old has stalled, the Parisians have the opportunity to initiate talks.

PSG set their sights on Chelsea goalkeeping target - Reports

PSG have reportedly set their sights on Lille goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier for the summer transfer window. This will be a concern for Chelsea, who have also been targeting the 23-year-old shot-stopper.

The Blues are working towards improving their options between the sticks, but so have the Parisians. Although Gianluigi Donnarumma is the recognized first-team goalkeeper in Paris, the 25-year-old could be on the verge of an exit.

According to a report from L'Equipe (via OneFootball), the Parisians will need to sell Donnarumma to create space for Chevalier. Contract extension talks with the Italian goalkeeper have reportedly stalled, and an exit could be on the cards this summer.

A move for Chevalier follows the Parisians' focus on prioritizing young French talent. It looks as though a battle could be in the works for the 23-year-old's signature, with Chelsea, PSG, and other clubs like Manchester United said to be monitoring his situation.

