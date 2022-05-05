PSG 'hesitate' over price-tag attached to attacker Manchester United have spoken with about potential transfer: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku this summer.

According to Bild, the 24-year-old is keen to leave Leipzig this summer. The German giants could reportedly 'start thinking' about parting ways with the forward if they receive an offer in excess of €75 million.

Manchester United are believed to have 'engaged' in talks with Nkunku about a potential move to Old Trafford. PSG, on the other hand, are reconsidering a move for Nkunku due to RB Leipzig's mammoth valuation of the forward.

Christopher Nkunku joined the German club from PSG in the summer of 2019 in a deal worth €13 million after failing to become a regular starter for the French giants. He has taken his game to another level this season, scoring 31 goals and providing 20 assists in 48 appearances for the club in all competitions.He scored a hat-trick in his side's 6-3 defeat to Manchester City in the group stage of the competition.

Manchester United have been heavily dependent on Cristiano Ronaldo's goalscoring abilities this season. The club are expected to sign a top-quality forward this summer to lessen the burden on Ronaldo.

PSG are bracing themselves for the potential departure of Kylian Mbappe. The 23-ear-old's contract is set to expire at the end of the season. The Frenchman has been the club's talisman since joining the club from AS Monaco in 2017, scoring 164 goals and providing 87 assists in 214 appearances. Nkunku's impressive statistics this season suggest he could be the ideal replacement for Mbappe.

RB Leipzig are believed to be eager to extend his contract. They reportedly wish to agree on a €8 million per year salary package as part of the deal, which will also include a €65 million release clause.

Christopher Nkunku could prefer a move to PSG over Manchester United

PSG have endured a disappointing 2021-22 campaign despite winning the Ligue 1 title. Mauricio Pochettino's side were knocked out of the Champions League and the Coupe de France in the Round of 16 stage.

The French giants began the season as the favorites to win Europe's elite competition due to the presence of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, and Lionel Messi. They were, however, unable to live up to expectations.

The club will be keen to bounce back from a disappointing season by making some astute signings during the summer transfer window.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are expected to undergo a rebuild this summer under new manager Erik ten Hag after enduring a dismal 2021-22 campaign. The club currently sit in sixth place in the Premier League table, five points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, who have two games in hand over the Red Devils.

The club are therefore unlikely to qualify for next season's Champions League. There is also uncertainty surrounding the direction the club will be headed under Ten Hag.

Nkunku would probably prefer a move to PSG. The French club could provide him with the opportunity to play in the Champions League alongside Neymar and Lionel Messi and potentially win silverware.

