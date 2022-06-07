PSG hold talks to sign 23-year-old Arsenal target - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have held talks with Serie A side Sassuolo to sign forward Gianluca Scamacca, who is also wanted by Arsenal, according to Sky Italia (via Get French Football News).

Gianluca Scamacca had an excellent 2021-22 season with Sassuolo in Italy. The 23-year-old forward scored 16 goals in 36 Serie A games for the Neroverdi as they finished 11th in the standings.

Sassuolo might find it hard to keep their star forward at the club for long, with Arsenal and PSG both interested in securing his signature.

Get French Football News, however, reported that there have been no official bids from either of the sides, citing Sassuolo director Giovanni Carnevali.

AFTV @AFTVMedia



#AFC #Arsenal #Sassuolo The director of Sassuolo, Giovanni Carnevali has spoken out regarding interest from Arsenal and other European clubs for striker Gianluca Scamacca... The director of Sassuolo, Giovanni Carnevali has spoken out regarding interest from Arsenal and other European clubs for striker Gianluca Scamacca... 💬#AFC #Arsenal #Sassuolo https://t.co/0PFlvFndwZ

PSG had one of their biggest wins prior to the transfer window as they were able to convince Kylian Mbappe to pen a new deal.

According to the the aforementioned source, however, the Parisian giants are looking to bolster their attack for next season after reportedly showing interest in Gianluca Scamacca.

PSG have confirmed the departure of Angel Di Maria on a free transfer thus they will need a new forward or attacker as his replacement.

There have also been rumors surrounding the future of Argentine forward Mauro Icardi. However, he has rubbished that gossip away.

It is no secret that Arsenal are in search of a new forward ahead of the 2022-23 season. The Gunners are looking to sign a replacement for Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The latter left Arsenal in January and joined Barcelona on a free transfer, mutually agreeing to terminate his contract at the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners have been linked with a move for Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus all summer as well.

Gianluca Scamacca can expect regular game time at Arsenal rather than PSG

Gianluca Scamacca has more chances of getting regular game time at Arsenal than at PSG. The Parisian giants have one of the most dangerous attacking trios in the game in Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi.

It will therefore be difficult for any other forward to break into PSG's starting XI for the 2022-23 season.

Sportskeeda Football @skworldfootball Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min has named PSG ace Neymar as the best player in the world over GOAT Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, or even Kylian Mbappe. dlvr.it/SRMZnt Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min has named PSG ace Neymar as the best player in the world over GOAT Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, or even Kylian Mbappe. dlvr.it/SRMZnt

The Gunners, on the other hand, do not have an out-and-out centre-forward in their squad at the moment. Any forwards that they sign in the summer will be signed as their first-choice striker for the new season.

As things stand, the only forward at Mikel Arteta's disposal with some first-team experience is Eddie Nketiah.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far