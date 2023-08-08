PSG identify 2 strikers they want to replace Kylian Mbappe with amid Real Madrid rumours: Reports 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have reportedly identified two potential replacements for Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe.

The 24-year-old is widely tipped to join Real Madrid this summer after refusing to extend his contract at the Parc des Princes beyond 2024. That has enraged the club hierarchy, who have put the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner up for sale, as they do not want to lose him for free next year.

Having already lost Argentine legend Lionel Messi (who joined Inter Miami) on a free transfer this summer, the Parisians are now preparing for life without their all-time top scorer Mbappe. The Frenchman has netted a record 212 goals for them, including 41 last season, but might have played his last for the club.

As per Madrid Zone, the Ligue 1 giants are planning to replace Mbappe with Randal Kolo Muani of Eintracht Frankfurt and Benfica's Goncalo Ramos, two versatile strikers.

The 24-year-old Kolo Muani bagged 23 goals and 17 assists across competitions in 46 games for a Frankfurt side that finished seventh in the Bundesliga and lost in the DFB-Pokal and UEFA Super Cup final.

The Frenchman also bagged a goal and an assist in three games at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where he almost pulled off a sensational extra-time winner against eventual champions Argentina in the final.

Meanwhile, Ramos bagged 27 goals and 12 assists in 47 games across competitions for Benfica. He bagged the 2022 FIFA World Cup's first hat-trick, netting thrice in Portugal's 6-1 win over Switzerland in the quarterfinal, in his first competitive start.

Real Madrid prepared to make monstrous bid for Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid have been looking to sign Kylian Mbappe for a while now. However, their efforts didn't bore fruit last summer, as the Frenchman - on the cusp of a move to Madrid - did a dramatic U-turn at the 11th hour and signed a new deal with PSG instead.

Mbappe still has a year remaining in that deal, but his decision not to extend his stay beyond 2024 has made the Frenchman a hot property in the transfer market this summer.

Real Madrid would ideally want to sign him for free next summer, but amidst other suitors emerging, they want to make their move now. They're prepared to make a €180 million offer for Kylian Mbappe, as per L'Equipe (via Madrid Xtra), but want the Frenchman to publicly announce his wish to leave PSG this summer.

Having been left out of the Parisians' pre-season tour of Japan, the 24-year-old could be frozen out of the first team for the entire season.