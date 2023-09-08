PSG identify 22-year-old star as perfect choice to replace Kylian Mbappe in attacking trident if he decides to leave: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have reportedly identified Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to replace their top scorer Kylian Mbappe in their new-look attacking trident.

Mbappe, 24, is into the final 12 months of his contract at the Parc des Princes, with Real Madrid potentially his next destination. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has reportedly informed the club that he has no intention of extending his deal beyond 2024 but that he intends to see out his current contract.

The player was frozen out of the Parisians' pre-season tour of Japan before he was reintegrated into Luis Enrique's first team ahead of the 1-1 Ligue 1 draw with Tolouse on matchday two.

Mbappe is now part of an attack comprising his compatriots Ousmane Dembele and Randal Kolo Muani. However, the Parisians have zeroed in on the former's replacement when he leaves in 2024 despite the club's ongoing efforts to renew his deal.

As per El Nacional, club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has identified Napoli winger Kvaratskhelia as the perfect replacement for Mbappe at the Parisians next summer.

The 22-year-old Georgian has been a big hit at Napoli since arriving from Dinamo Batumi last summer, bagging 14 goals and 17 assists in 43 games across competitions. That includes 12 goals and 13 assists in 34 games as the Partenopei won their first Serie A title in more than three decades.

How has Kylian Mbappe fared for PSG this season?

Kylian Mbappe has made a strong start to his 2023-24 campaign following weeks of uncertainty regarding his future at the club. The PSG all-time top scorer has netted five times in three Ligue 1 games, scoring in every outing.

Mbappe opened his account for the season in the 1-1 draw at Toulouse after coming off the bench. It was also the Parisians' first competitive goal of the Luis Enrique era following a goalless draw at home to Lorient a week earlier.

The Frenchman marked his first start of the season for PSG with a brace in the 3-1 home win over Lens. He then followed up with another brace - this time at Olympique Lyon - as Enrique's men won 4-1.

Kylian Mbappe is currently with the France team that beat Republic of Ireland 2-0 in Paris on Thursday (September 7). Les Bleus next take on Germany in a friendly five days later.