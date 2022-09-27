PSG identify 23-year-old defender as alternative to Milan Skriniar but could face competition from Juventus: Reports

According to French outlet Media Foot (via Le10Sport), Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have identified Evan Ndicka as Milan Skriniar’s alternative. They, however, are not the only team interested in the Eintracht Frankfurt player, with Serie A outfit Juventus also keeping a close eye on him.

PSG failed in their attempts to sign Skriniar, who has less than a year remaining on his contract with Inter Milan (June 2023), in the 2022 summer transfer window. The Parisians are set to have another go next summer, with president Nasser Al-Khelaifi set to do his best to make sure Skriniar does not sign an extension. The club’s sporting director Luis Campos, however, has reportedly started preparing for the worst.

According to the aforementioned report, the club from the French capital have drawn up a list of Skriniar alternatives. Ndicka, 23, is one of the names on the shortlist. The AJ Auxerre graduate sees his contract with Frankfurt expire in June 2023 and the two parties are yet to agree terms for an extension.

Unless the Frenchman signs an extension, PSG could get him as a free agent next summer. However, they are not alone in their pursuit of the Frankfurt center-back. As revealed by CalcioMercatoWeb, Juventus have been interested in signing him for quite some time now. The management is pleased with the player’s profile and could make a move to sign Ndicka for free next June.

The center-back has been ever-present in the Frankfurt lineup this season, starting in all 11 games across competitions.

PSG tried to sign Monaco defender Axel Disasi, reportedly after Milan Skriniar deal fell through

In an interview with RMC's show ’Rothen’s' Enflamme’ show, Monaco center-back Axel Disasi confirmed that Christophe Galtier’s side made a move for him late in the summer transfer window. The Frenchman said that while he was honored to be considered, he did not want to move in the closing phase of the window.

Disasi said (via GetFrenchFootballNews):

“It’s always pleasant to be associated with Paris Saint-Germain. I am an ambitious person, and PSG is a very ambitious club. But I felt good at AS Monaco, and we were coming to the end of the transfer window. At Monaco, I have the confidence of the coach and the directors.”

It is believed that the Parisians turned to Disasi only after failing in their pursuit of Skriniar. Diasasi’s current contract with Monaco expires in June 2025.

