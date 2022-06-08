PSG identify 27-year-old defender to shore up backline this summer: Reports

French Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have reportedly identified Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar as their priority target for the summer.

According to journalist Loïc Tanzi of RMC Sport, Skriniar has been identified by the French giants as a target as they look to bolster their defensive ranks.

Skriniar has been regarded as one of the finest centre-backs in Europe for several years now and has been linked with many top clubs in the past. The Slovakia international made his move to Inter Milan from fellow Serie A side Sampdoria in 2017 and has been exceptional for the Nerazzurri over the years.

He played 35 Serie A games for Inter last season as they narrowly missed out on the title against rivals AC Milan.

Skriniar is a modern-day centre-back with an all-round ability and is equally comfortable in a four-man and three-man defence.

The defender has impressed for Inter under every manager he has worked with, be it Luciano Spalletti, Antonio Conte or Simeone Inzaghi.

The 27-year-old has played a total of 215 games for Inter so far and has helped them win a total of three trophies, including the Serie A in 2020-21. The Slovakian defender only has a year remaining on his Inter contract with PSG ready to take advantage.

Inter Milan have been struggling financially for several years now and the only way for them to adjust is to sell their star players.

With just a year remaining on his contract, Inter might have no option but to sell PSG their key defender to avoid losing him for free.

Skriniar would be a brilliant addition to PSG

Paris Saint-Germain have a star-studded squad but they endured yet another disappointing Champions League campaign last time out. They were on the losing end of a great comeback by Real Madrid in the Round of 16.

The Parisian giants have a top-heavy squad and miss the necessary balance which has let them down.

The signing of Sergio Ramos last summer did not work for the French side, with the Spaniard struggling with injuries for most of the campaign.

Skriniar is still pretty young and at the peak of his powers. In fact, he is just about to enter his peak years.

Mauricio Pochettino has plenty of options at the heart of his backline in the form of Marquinhos, Ramos, Presnel Kimpembe, Thilo Kehrer and even Danilo Pereira. Skriniar would be an upgrade on all of them barring Marquinhos.

As per Fabrizio Romano, PSG are also considering a managerial change with Christophe Galtier eyed as Mauricio Pochettino's replacement.

