PSG identify 30-year-old star with €700 million release clause as signing that will help them win Champions League: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are looking into the possibility of signing Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. According to a report from Catalan outlet El Nacional, the Ligue 1 giants believe that the Belgian could be instrumental in their pursuit of a UEFA Champions League triumph.

The report adds that club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is unhappy with current goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

However, the report also adds that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is confident that Courtois will stay at the Bernabeu. The 30-year-old is tied down with the La Liga giants until the summer of 2026 and has a massive €700 million clause. The player is also reportedly happy in Spain.

Donnarumma joined PSG on a free transfer in the summer of 2021 and signed a five-year contract after being unable to reach an agreement with former club AC Milan. While he initially struggled to get game time behind Keylor Navas, the Italian went on to establish himself as the primary option between the sticks.

While his performances have been good overall, he has made mistakes in key situations, especially in the Champions League Round of 16 tie against Bayern Munich this year.

With that in mind, PSG are looking to sign Courtois as the Belgian is one of the best players in the world in his position. He has had a tough season, struggling with injuries.

However, he was a vital part of the Real Madrid squad that won both La Liga and the Champions League last year. He was notably brilliant in the UCL final against Liverpool, making a host of saves to ensure Los Blancos lifted the trophy.

PSG in talks with Premier League midfielder

N'Golo Kante could move on a free to the Ligue 1 giants.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have been in contact with representatives of Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante. The 31-year-old's contract with the West London club is set to expire over the summer but 90min report that an extension is likely.

The Frenchman has been out of action since August, having suffered a hamstring injury against Tottenham Hotspur. While there were obstacles in contract extension talks initially, the report adds that the club is close to an agreement with the player.

With under six months left on his contract, any team is free to approach Kante over a possible free-agent signing. Hence, PSG are looking to lure the midfielder back to Ligue 1. However, with Kante believed to be happy in London and keen to remain in England, the move seems unlikely.

