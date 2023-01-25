PSG identify exciting 19-year-old attacker to replace Pablo Sarabia: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have identified Olympique Lyonnais attacker Rayan Cherki as their top target to replace Pablo Sarabia this month, according to French daily L'Equipe.

Sarabia joined PSG from La Liga club Sevilla for a sum of around €20 million in the summer of 2019. However, he struggled to establish himself as a regular starter during his time at the Parc des Princes.

The Argentina international thus put an end to his three-and-a-half-year association with Les Parisiens earlier this month. He joined Wolverhampton Wanderers on a €5 million deal, committing his future to the English club until 2025.

Sarabia's departure has persuaded PSG to enter the market for a new attacker this month. According to the aforementioned source, they have zeroed in on Lyon's Cherki as the ideal candidate.

The Parisians have touched base with Ligue 1 rivals Lyon to discuss Cherki's transfer, as per the report. While they are keen to secure his services, a deal is expected to be difficult at this stage.

RMC Sport has claimed that Christophe Galtier's side have already tabled an offer for the 19-year-old attacker. The details of the proposal, though, are yet to be filtered out as things stand.

Despite PSG being their rivals, Lyon have reportedly not closed the door on sanctioning a move for Cherki. The France Under-21 international will notably enter the final year of his contract this summer.

It now remains to be seen if the reigning Ligue 1 champions can strike a deal with Lyon for Cherki. They will be hopeful of getting a deal across the line before the winter transfer window closes at the end of the month.

It is also unclear how much money Lyon will demand for the teenage attacker's transfer.

How has PSG target Cherki fared for Lyon?

Cherki rose through Lyon's ranks before making his senior debut for them over three years ago. He made his first appearance for the club in their 0-0 draw against Dijon in Ligue 1 in October 2019.

The winger has since made 81 appearances across all competitions for the French top-flight club. He found the back of the net 10 times and provided 13 assists for his teammates in those matches.

Cherki primarily operates as a right winger, but can play in a number of positions, including through the middle. His ambidexterity could also prove to be attractive for Galtier's PSG.

The attacker could now swap Lyon for the Parisians before the window closes in less than a week's time.

