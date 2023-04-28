PSG interested in Ligue 1 star also wanted by Arsenal and Manchester United

After Arsenal and Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are the latest European giants to be linked with a move for LOSC Lille star Jonathan David.

Les Parisiens have four top attackers - Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Hugo Ekitike. However, there could be major changes in the position ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Messi is increasingly likely to leave PSG as a free agent, with his contract ending in June. Moreover, there have been suggestions that the Parisians could opt against making Ekitike's loan move from Stade Reims permanent.

Hence, the Ligue 1 giants are looking to strengthen their attack, with the signing of a new goalscorer high on their wishlist. They have already been linked with a host of players, including Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen and Randal Kolo Muani.

Lille frontman David is the latest striker to be linked with a transfer to the Parc des Princes. According to L'Equipe (h/t Paris Fans), sporting director Luis Campos has made an enquiry for the player.

David has been a key player for Lille since arriving from Belgian club KAA Gent for €30 million in 2020. Only PSG superstar Mbappe (22) has scored more goals than him (21) in Ligue 1 this season.

Lille are under no pressure to sell the Canada international, as he's contracted to them till 2025. However, the Ligue 1 club will sanction a transfer for him if they receive a suitable offer, as per the aforementioned report.

A fee of €65 million was reportedly mooted during the initial exchanges between the Parisians and Lille. Hence, David could be a cheaper alternative to Kane and Osimhen, who are expected to cost over €90 million. It remains to be seen if the Parc des Princes outfit take their interest in the striker further.

PSG face competition from Arsenal and Manchester United for Jonathan David

PSG are not the only club interested in signing David from Lille this summer. Premier League giants Arsenal and Manchester United have also been linked with the Canadian.

Arsenal are said to be long-term admirers of David, while Manchester United are in the market for a new striker. Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have also been credited with an interest in the 23-year-old.

Chelsea, Tottenham and PSG are reportedly waiting to decide on their next manager before taking their interest in David forward. The Lille star is, nevertheless, expected to secure a big-money transfer this summer.

