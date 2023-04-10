PSG interested in re-signing 23-year-old attacker who is wanted by several European giants: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are looking to re-sign Moussa Diaby four years after he left them to join Bayer Leverkusen. The Frenchman Diaby, who has two years left on his current contract and is yet to sign an extension, is a target for several clubs.

As per a report in FootMercato, PSG have set their sights on Diaby ahead of the summer transfer window. The French side are looking to add players to the attack and see their former player as a perfect fit.

However, they are not alone in the chase, as Arsenal, Chelsea, Newcastle United and Manchester United are also said to be keeping tabs on him. English journalist Jonathan Johnston recently spoke about the interest in the winger and told CaughtOffside:

"I think Moussa Diaby's name is coming up a lot ahead of the summer because he's grown a lot since he left PSG to move to Germany with Bayer Leverkusen."

He added:

We're seeing links with the likes of Arsenal and Newcastle, and PSG themselves have also been linked with an interest in re-signing him. He's arriving at a point in his career now where he needs to make the next step, and perhaps a Newcastle-like project would be a good fit for him in terms of where he's at right now."

Why do PSG need Moussa Diaby?

PSG are looking to reduce their wage bill and could part ways with Lionel Messi and Neymar in the summer. There is interest in Kylian Mbappe from Real Madrid, and the Ligue1 side are worried that the forward could force a move away.

Barcelona vice-president Rafa Yuste has confirmed that Messi's camp are already in talks with the Catalan side, saying:

"Leo and his family know the affection I have for them. I participated in the negotiations which unfortunately did not lead to a certain result. I've always had and I have this thorn in my side that Leo couldn't continue at our club. Messi knows how much we appreciate him. I would love for him to come back. We're in contact, of course, with them."

Neymar, who has been ruled out for the season, was linked with a move to Chelsea a few months back.

Poll : 0 votes