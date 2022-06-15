PSG interested in signing 24-year-old Arsenal star if they fail to sign £60 million player - Reports 

PSG have reportedly set their sights on Arsenal's Gabriel Magalhaes and will likely place a bid for the defender in the coming weeks. The Parisians are in need of defensive reinforcements this year and have a few alternatives to consider this month.

According to the Italian website Tutto Mercato, Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar remains at the top of the Ligue 1 champions' wishlist. The Slovakian defender's signature will come at a price, however, and PSG view Arsenal's Gabriel as a viable alternative.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Milan Skriniar is very much for sale. Inter say they want £69m (€80m). PSG have offered £42m and are expected to go back with an improved offer. PSG are prepared to pay around £55m including add ons, but see Inter’s valuation as too high. Milan Skriniar is very much for sale. Inter say they want £69m (€80m). PSG have offered £42m and are expected to go back with an improved offer. PSG are prepared to pay around £55m including add ons, but see Inter’s valuation as too high.

Gabriel Magalhaes has been a reliable presence in the Gunners' back-line and has been one of the most consistent performers this season. The Brazilian centre-back has several years ahead of him in the top flight and may well go on to become one of the best in the world in his position.

The 24-year-old defender has scored five goals in the Premier League this season and is a formidable presence on the pitch. Arsenal rely heavily on the former Lille man, however, and are unlikely to part ways with him this year.

Arsenal could face battle with PSG to keep Gabriel Magalhaes

Gabriel has been impressive for the Gunners

PSG are accustomed to success in the transfer market and have often made headlines in summer transfer windows over the years. The Parisians are currently looking to revamp their defensive line and are reportedly pursuing the signing of Inter Milan's Milan Skriniar.

The Nerazzurri want in excess of £60 million for Milan Skriniar, however, and the Ligue 1 outfit is unwilling to meet their asking price. PSG have reportedly listed Villarreal's Pau Torres and Gunners defender Gabriel Magalhaes as their alternative options.

The French side has dominated Ligue 1 for the past several years but is yet to win a UEFA Champions League trophy. With Gabriel Magalhaes in their ranks, the Parisians could potentially solve one of their most pertinent problems.

Squawka @Squawka



Arsenal have their own Monstro. No defender has scored more Premier League goals this season than Gabriel Magalhães (5).Arsenal have their own Monstro. No defender has scored more Premier League goals this season than Gabriel Magalhães (5).Arsenal have their own Monstro. 😤 https://t.co/TCHPfZzUaZ

Arsenal are not particularly known for their defensive stability and will put up a fight to keep one of their best centre-backs. Gabriel is only 24 years of age and his maturity and potential make him one of the Gunners' most important assets.

The Gunners did miss out on a top-four spot this year and face an uphill battle to keep their best players in the coming months. PSG are virtually guaranteed their place in the UEFA Champions League every year and have a massive bargaining chip on their side.

