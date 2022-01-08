PSG interested in signing Barcelona forward to replace Mauro Icardi - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are caught in the middle of a transfer domino with Barcelona and Juventus. The situation involves Alvaro Morata, Memphis Depay and Mauro Icardi.

The domino effect has been set in motion by Barcelona, who want to sign Atletico Madrid's Morata, who is currently on loan at Juventus. The Serie A side, meanwhile, want to replace the Spaniard with PSG striker Mauro Icardi. The Parisian club, in turn, want to bring in Barcelona's Memphis Depay to fill in for Icardi.

Italian outlet Tuttosport reported that PSG are hopeful of landing Depay if Juventus sign Icardi.

Barcelona want Juventus striker Alvaro Morata on loan

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



Juventus are not triggering buy-option clause in June from Atléti [€40m] but they *won't* allow Morata to leave until they find a new top striker. Let's see. Álvaro Morata's priority is still Barcelona. Been told Xavi is calling Morata constantly as he did with FerránJuventus are not triggering buy-option clause in June from Atléti [€40m] but they *won't* allow Morata to leave until they find a new top striker. Let's see. Álvaro Morata's priority is still Barcelona. Been told Xavi is calling Morata constantly as he did with Ferrán ☎️🇪🇸 #FCBJuventus are not triggering buy-option clause in June from Atléti [€40m] but they *won't* allow Morata to leave until they find a new top striker. Let's see. https://t.co/gVsKrjmitH

Barcelona are keen to sign Alvaro Morata on an initial six-month loan deal. The Catalan giants will look to make the move permanent in the summer if the Spaniard delivers.

Juventus, on the other hand, will only let Morata leave if they can sign a replacement striker.

Juventus targeting Mauro Icardi, PSG pushing for mandatory purchase clause

Juventus are looking to bring Mauro Icardi back to Italy. The Argentine forward has previously played for Sampdoria and Inter Milan, even captaining the San Siro outfit.

The Bianconeri, however, only want to sign Icardi on a loan deal with an option to make it permanent later. However, PSG are determined to include a mandatory purchase clause in the deal.

Icardi has been unhappy at PSG for some time, having not played regularly for the Parisians.

PSG target Barcelona forward Memphis Depay

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB #Depay Official, signed and confirmed. Memphis Depay joins Barcelona as a free agent. Done deal, medicals completed. Official, signed and confirmed. Memphis Depay joins Barcelona as a free agent. Done deal, medicals completed. 🇳🇱🔵🔴 #FCB #Depay

PSG want to replace Mauro Icardi with Memphis Depay. The Dutch forward, who joined Barcelona from Lyon last summer, made a bright start to his Camp Nou career.

However, things have gone downhill for him since the arrival of Xavi. The new Barcelona boss has not been very keen to play Depay in the number nine role, with the Dutchman's form having wavered in recent weeks.

Depay is now wanted by PSG. However, should he join the Parisian club, the Netherlands international will be behind the likes of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in the pecking order.

Also Read Article Continues below

Whether he chooses to make such a move will depend entirely on him and possibly affect the other two transfers in the process.

Edited by Samya Majumdar