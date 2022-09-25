PSG interested in signing La Liga superstar who could become free agent in 2023: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have identified Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak as a potential option to strengthen their goalkeeping department, according to French outlet Media Foot [via Le 10 Sport].

PSG acquired the services of Gianluigi Donnarumma from AC Milan for free last year. The goalkeeper moved to the Parc des Princes just days after being named the Player of the Tournament in the UEFA European Championship.

Donnarumma has since been a regular starter for Les Parisiens, making 35 appearances across all competitions. It is worth noting that Keylor Navas played several matches ahead of him last season.

However, the Italy international has been PSG's undisputed number 1 since Christophe Galtier took charge of the club in the summer. He has not missed a single minute for the team this campaign.

Donnarumma, who has a contract with the Parisians until 2026, seemingly had Galtier's backing. However, it has now emerged that there are concerns about the 23-year-old's status as the team's first-choice goalkeeper.

PSG are even in the market for a new goalkeeper to strengthen their options in the area. Atletico Madrid custodian Jan Oblak has thus emerged as a target for them, according to the aforementioned source.

Oblak has been on Atletico's books since 2014 when they acquired his services from Benfica. However, it is worth noting that the shot-stopper has his contract with the La Liga giants expiring at the end of the season.

The Slovenia international has reportedly not shown any desire to extend his deal with Los Rojiblancos. Diego Simeone's side thus face the risk of losing him for free ahead of the 2023-24 season.

PSG are said to be keen to take advantage of Oblak's situation by luring him to the Parc des Princes. Meanwhile, there are suggestions that Atletico, who have been linked with Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez, could sell him in January to avoid losing him for free next summer.

How has PSG target Oblak fared for Atletico?

Atletico forked out a sum of €16 million to sign Oblak from Portuguese giants Benfica in 2014. The Slovenian has since been a key player for the La Liga club, making 360 appearances across all competitions.

The 29-year-old has kept a total of 177 clean sheets during his time at the Wanda Metropolitano. He has also helped Los Rojiblancos win four trophies, including the La Liga title and the UEFA Europa League.

Oblak, though, could soon be on his way out of the Madrid club, with his contract set to expire next summer. It thus remains to be seen where the future holds for him.

