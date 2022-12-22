PSG involved in battle with Real Madrid as they aim to snap up Sergio Ramos replacement: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will have to battle Real Madrid in the race to sign Inter Milan's Milan Skriniar, as per El Nacional.

The French giants are on the lookout for a replacement for Sergio Ramos. The Spaniard joined PSG from Real Madrid in the summer of 2021 on a two-year deal. He spent 16 years with Los Blancos and left them after making 671 appearances across competitions for the Spanish giants.

The La Liga giants have since signed Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba to replace him in the backline. However, they are in need of signing another top centre-back who can compete for a starting berth with Eder Militao, Rudiger, and Alaba.

Nacho Fernandez is also expected to leave the club at the end of the season once his contract expires.

PSG, meanwhile, have the same task as Real Madrid last year in replacing Ramos. The Spaniard is in the twilight of his playing career, and Skriniar, who is in the final year of his contract at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium, could be an ideal replacement.

Skrinia is at the peak of his powers and could be available on a cut-price deal in 2023. However, Real Madrid often get what they want in the transfer market, which is why Les Parisiens have to be wary of their involvement in this particular race.

PSG apparently made a €60 million bid this summer but Inter rejected the offer. It could prove to be a costly decision if the Slovakia international ends up leaving for nothing at the end of the season.

PSG are eyeing a deal for Real Madrid forward

As per MediaFoot (h/t Football-Espana) PSG are interested in making a move for Real Madrid's Marco Asensio in 2023, with the Spain international in the final year of his contract.

The former RCD Mallorca player can play anywhere across the forward line and at 26, he is of an ideal age profile. He isn't old enough to experience a decline in his abilities but has amassed enough experience at the top level.

Asensio has registered 52 goals and provided 27 assists in 250 games across competitions for Los Blancos. He is also represented by Gestifute, who have PSG's Danilo Pereira, Vitinha, and Renato Sanches on their books.

However, Asensio hasn't featured as much as he would like under manager Carlo Ancelotti, playing just 178 minutes in La Liga this campaign.

