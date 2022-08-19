PSG join Barcelona and Manchester City in race to sign Brazil midfielder - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have reportedly joined the race to sign Vasco da Gama midfielder Andrey Santos, who has been linked with Barcelona and Manchester City in the ongoing transfer window.

Santos, who is in the final year of his contract, has established himself as a core member of Vasco da Gama's squad in their quest to return to the Brasileiro Serie A. The 18-year-old has featured in 24 matches for his current club, registering five goals in the process.

A dynamic presence in the centre of the park, the Brazilian starlet has grown by leaps and bounds since his club debut in November last year. He has also made five appearances for the Brazil U16 side.

According to AS, PSG, Barcelona, Manchester City, and Flamengo are monitoring the situation of Santos this summer. The report also added that Santos is expected to commit himself to a new contract at Vasco da Gama to facilitate a more lucrative transfer to Europe.

Santos is valued in the region of €5 million, as per data aggregator website Transfermarkt.

So far, PSG have roped in midfielders Vitinha from Porto and Renato Sanches from Lille. The Christophe Galtier-coached outfit have also acquired the services of defenders Nuno Mendes from Sporting CP and Nordi Mukiele from RB Leipzig. They have procured striker Hugo Ekitike on a season-long loan from Stade de Reims in the ongoing window.

On the other hand, Barcelona are hoping to find a replacement for captain Sergio Busquets, who is likely to depart next summer. Xavi Hernandez's side have signed midfielders Franck Kessie (on a free transfer from AC Milan) and Pablo Torre (from Racing Santander).

Despite the arrival of Kalvin Phillips from Leeds United, Manchester City are aiming to improve their squad depth in the defensive midfield role. The club have signed striker Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, left-back Sergio Gomez from Anderlecht, and goalkeeper Stefan Ortega on a free transfer from Arminia Bielefeld.

PSG boss Christophe Galtier drops transfer hint

Speaking to Canal+ (via Culture PSG), PSG manager Christophe Galtier discussed the possibility of signing new players. He said:

"We're going to have a very special season with a World Cup, a first part of the season where the championship and the Champions League will follow very quickly, it's very compact. We need a well-balanced and highly competitive squad."

He continued:

"As to whether the recruits that we have targeted and identified will come, I don't know. Marcus Rashford, Rafael Leao, Fabian Ruiz? You read the press well! I do like you, I also read the press."

