PSG join Newcastle United in race to sign 22-year-old - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have reportedly joined Newcastle United in the race to sign Lille defender Sven Botman this summer.

Botman, 22, is one of the most sought-after defenders in Europe, and as such, AC Milan have also been keeping an eye on him. However, according to InsideFutbol, talks between the Serie A champions and Lille appear to have hit an impasse.

Newcastle were interested in Botman during the January transfer window and could be set to recommence their pursuit of the Dutchman.

However, L’Equipe (via InsideFutbol) reports that the Ligue 1 outfit are considering joining the race for Botman as they look to reinforce their defensive options.

Luis Campos has been brought in to replace Leonardo as the Parisians' new director at the club.

Campos has reportedly sounded out Botman as a transfer target, with Lille demanding €40 million for the center-back.

Botman made 32 appearances for Lille last season, scoring three goals and contributing an assist.

His agent, Nikkie Bruienberg, has revealed that the defender will look to leave the Stade Pierre Mauroy this summer (via The Sun):

"One of Sven’s greatest strengths is that he is always very certain in the decisions he makes. So he doesn’t let himself get conditioned and above all has real courage.

He continued:

“Sven isn’t afraid to take a risk. I am sure that he will make the right decision over the summer. Milan and Newcastle are both big clubs.”

Botman has three years left on his current contract with Lille but seems eager to make the jump to a bigger club.

PSG director Luis Campos given an €80 million budget this summer

Gianluca Scamacca appears to be a target for PSG

PSG have been criticized for their recent transfer operations under Leonardo, which has seen some top names come through the door.

They have not wholly found success despite the influx of superstars that have arrived in Paris.

It seems Luis Campos is determined to target a younger profile of players this summer with an opportunity to develop them.

Sven Botman, 22, Hugo Ekitike, 19, and Gianluca Scamacca, 23, are all names rumored to be on PSG's wishlist.

According to L'Equipe (via GetFootballNewsFrance), Campos will have €80 million at his disposal to try and improve the Paris side this summer.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive PSG's new director Luis Campos has made signing Milan Škriniar and Gianluca Scamacca his priority in the transfer window.



(Source: @Le_Parisien) PSG's new director Luis Campos has made signing Milan Škriniar and Gianluca Scamacca his priority in the transfer window.(Source: @Le_Parisien) 🚨 PSG's new director Luis Campos has made signing Milan Škriniar and Gianluca Scamacca his priority in the transfer window.(Source: @Le_Parisien) https://t.co/myCFWI3Isj

An €80 million cap would mean that PSG will refrain from indulging in astronomical transfer fees, and will instead focus on getting well-thought-out deals done.

There is perhaps nobody better to operate in this manner than Campos, who has spent years finding some of the top talent within Europe, including Rafael Leao, Gabriel Magalhaes, and Victor Osimhen.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far