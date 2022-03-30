PSG join Real Madrid and Chelsea in race to sign 23-year-old Frenchman: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are the latest club to join the race for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde. Real Madrid and Chelsea are also targeting the Frenchman.

The 23-year-old is highly sought-after with as many as five top European heavyweights had reportedly targeting the centre-back.

Fichajes reports Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and Barcelona have all been tracking Kounde.

But a new report from Fichajes has now revealed that PSG have also joined the chase for the defender who has been hugely impressive during his time at Sevilla.

Real Madrid along with PSG, Manchester United and Barcelona have all shown interest in Jules Koundé. Sevilla expect that his €80m release clause will be triggered sooner, rather than later.

The Frenchman joined Sevilla in 2019 from Ligue 1 side Bordeaux for £22.5 million and has been a mainstay in Julen Lopetegui's side ever since, racking up 124 appearances.

Interest in the defender has been building with each eye-catching performance. Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel is a known admirer of Kounde.

Real Madrid are also in the running with defensive reinforcements being touted this summer.

It now appears the Paris giants are joining the tussle for a defender who is fast becoming one of Europe's most highly regarded centre-backs.

PSG overhaul could involve Real Madrid and Chelsea target Jules Kounde

Both Pochettino (left) and Mbappe (right) look close to exiting PSG

PSG are set to undergo a host of changes this summer with a potential new manager at the Parc des Princes helm.

Speculation continues to grow over the future of current boss Mauricio Pochettino.

According to Foot Mercato, Pochettino has held talks with Manchester United over the Old Trafford managerial hotseat.

Whether the Argentinian is chosen by the Red Devils as the successor to current interim manager Ralf Rangnick remains to be seen.

But the fact PSG have seemingly given the former Tottenham Hotspur coach the opportunity to speak to the Manchester club speaks volumes.

Should the Ligue 1 leaders want to dismiss Pochettino, they will have to fork out €20 million (per GetFootballNewsFrance) which is why they are perhaps waiting for United to lure him away from paris.

As for their squad, Kylian Mbappe looks set to depart for Real Madrid, bringing an end to a long-winded transfer saga.

Marca reports the former AS Monaco striker is set to sign a contract with Los Blancos in the near future.

There is no discussion between Barcelona and Kylian Mbappé. His future will be at Real Madrid or PSG.



His future will be at Real Madrid or PSG.



(Source: There is no discussion between Barcelona and Kylian Mbappé.His future will be at Real Madrid or PSG.(Source: @FabrizioRomano 🚨 There is no discussion between Barcelona and Kylian Mbappé. ❌His future will be at Real Madrid or PSG.(Source: @FabrizioRomano) https://t.co/nF17wp1iBh

Angel Di Maria is another attacker likely to be leaving the Parc des Princes with AS reporting that the Argentinian forward is eyeing a return to Primeira Liga side Benfica.

There continues to be speculation over the future of Lionel Messi. Rumors had emerged that he could be set for a return to Barcelona having left Catalonia just last summer for Paris.

But Barcelona president Joan Laporta has shot down those rumors.

Kounde's potential arrival could be part of a huge transformation at the Ligue 1 leaders but they will have to stave off interest from the likes of Chelsea and Real Madrid.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava