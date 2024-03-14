PSG keeping tabs on 3 Barcelona stars, will look to sign them in the summer - Reports

Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly keeping tabs on three Barcelona players ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window. As claimed by Spanish media outlet Fichajes.net, the trio of Frenkie de Jong, Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi have all emerged as targets for the Parisians.

As claimed by the aforementioned report, the French capital club have been tracking the Barcelona trio in action for a while now. They were in attendance at the Blaugrana's 3-1 win over Napoli in the second leg of the Champions League Round of 16 on March 12.

PSG are preparing a major overhaul of their squad with their star attacker Kylian Mbappe reportedly set to leave for Real Madrid on a free transfer. They are understood to be keen on the trio of De Jong, Yamal and Cubarsi as they look to revamp their side.

De Jong is among the most established stars in the youthful Barcelona side right now and is among the club's highest earners. Due to the club's financial struggles, the Dutchman has been strongly linked with an exit from Camp Nou for a while now.

De Jong has been a key player for the Catalan giants since his €75 million switch from Ajax in the summer of 2019. He has so far made 210 appearances for the Blaugrana scoring 17 goals and providing 21 assists in the process.

Yamal and Cubarsi, on the other hand, are just 16 and 17 years of age respectively and have already become regular players under Xavi Hernandez. Yamal is a winger by trade who likes to operate on the right flank while Cubarsi is a centre-back He has scored six goals and provided seven assists in 39 appearances for the Catalan giants to date.

Meanwhile, Cubarsi has recently made his breakthrough into the first team and has made 12 senior appearances.

Barcelona identify Spanish attacker as a target for the summer

Barcelona have reportedly identified Real Zaragoza teenage striker Adrian Liso as a transfer target. As reported by Spanish outlet Sport, the Catalan giants are huge admirers of the 18-year-old and have earmarked him as a top target for the summer.

While Liso is very highly rated, he is yet to make his senior debut for the Segunda Division club. However, Barca's scouts are understood to be hugely impressed with the teenage prodigy's versatility up front.

It is understood that Barcelona are looking to sign the 18-year-old for their B team and slowly integrate him into their senior side. With the club struggling financially, they are looking for potential bargains and reckon Liso as someone who can come in handy.