PSG and La Liga giants €6 million apart in their valuation of goalkeeper – Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly €6 million apart in their market valuation of Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou this summer.

Parisians boss Luis Enrique is currently on the hunt for a well-established sweeper keeper, who is technically proficient and adept at playing out from the back. He has also intimated his doubts about Gianluigi Donnarumma to his team's board of late, as per L'Equipe.

According to Fichajes, PSG are locked in talks with Sevilla over a potential transfer of Bounou in the ongoing summer transfer window. While they have made a bid of €12 million plus add-ons, the La Liga outfit are unwilling to sell their player for less than €18 million.

However, the Ligue 1 champions are believed to be confident about striking a deal to snap up the Moroccan in the coming few weeks. They are expected to return with an improved bid for the player soon enough.

Bounou, who is in the final two years of his contract, could prove to be an excellent signing for PSG should he join them. The 32-year-old has overseen 58 shutouts in 140 overall appearances for Sevilla so far.

Donnarumma, on the other hand, has been a bit shaky at times between the posts for the Parisians. With a proven backup like the former Girona man behind him, he could elevate his level due to competition.

So far, the UEFA Euro 2020 winner has registered 23 clean sheets in 72 matches across all competitions for his club. He has conceded 75 goals since arriving on a free transfer after departing AC Milan in 2022.

PSG, on the other hand, are also monitoring a few other goalkeepers this summer. They have been linked with Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga, Tottenham Hotspur's Hugo Lloris and free agent David De Gea.

How much have PSG spent this summer?

The Parisians are currently in the process of reshaping their entire squad following Luis Enrique's arrival. They have lost the likes of Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, El Chadaille Bitshiabu, and Junior Dina Ebimbe.

So far this summer, Enrique's outfit have roped in eight new stars for €160 million. They have signed Manuel Ugarte, Lucas Hernandez, Hugo Ekitike, Lee Kang-in, and Xavi Simons, while snapping up Marco Asensio, Milan Skriniar and Cher Ndour on free transfers.

PSG are believed to be splashing more cash ahead of the start of the 2023-24 season to add a new forward to their ranks. They are hoping to offload contract rebel Kylian Mbappe for €150 million in the near future.