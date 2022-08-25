PSG launch €70 million bid Manchester City star - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have submitted a €70 million bid for Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva, as per Relevo.

They cite a report from L'Equipe which claims that the Ligue 1 champions have made their interest in Silva concrete with a legitimate bid.

The offer is expected to be rejected, with City holding out for €90 million.

Relevo @relevo



El Manchester City va a rechazar esa oferta y pedirá alrededor de 90 millones por el portugués.



Para Guardiola es un jugador fundamental y quiere quedarse con él.



✍️ El PSG ofrece 70 millones de euros por Bernardo Silva, tal y como ha adelantado @lequipe El Manchester City va a rechazar esa oferta y pedirá alrededor de 90 millones por el portugués.Para Guardiola es un jugador fundamental y quiere quedarse con él.✍️ @MatteMoretto El PSG ofrece 70 millones de euros por Bernardo Silva, tal y como ha adelantado @lequipe. El Manchester City va a rechazar esa oferta y pedirá alrededor de 90 millones por el portugués. Para Guardiola es un jugador fundamental y quiere quedarse con él.✍️ @MatteMoretto https://t.co/BGDLHaCijS

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is eager to keep hold of the former AS Monaco midfielder, who is a huge part of his team at the Etihad Stadium.

Silva made 50 appearances for the Premier League champions last season, scoring 13 goals and providing seven assists.

The Portuguese has been a top target for Barcelona with Xavi Hernandez an admirer of the midfielder.

Barca president Joan Laporta is also a fan of the City player who has three years left on his current contract.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MCFC



"We have some friends there, like Pep Guardiola, Txiki Begiristain and Al Mubarak. There are a lot of people I know". #MCFC Laporta tells @CBSSportsGolazo on Bernardo Silva to Barcelona: "Bernardo, very good player. I've to respect that he belongs to Manchester City"."We have some friends there, like Pep Guardiola, Txiki Begiristain and Al Mubarak. There are a lot of people I know". Laporta tells @CBSSportsGolazo on Bernardo Silva to Barcelona: "Bernardo, very good player. I've to respect that he belongs to Manchester City". 🔵 #MCFC"We have some friends there, like Pep Guardiola, Txiki Begiristain and Al Mubarak. There are a lot of people I know". #MCFC https://t.co/m38fZUcMBr

The Blaugrana now have legitimate competition for the Manchester City midfielder in a PSG side who are already in red-hot form at the start of the season.

The attacking trio of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi mesmerized last time out in a 7-1 thrashing of OGC Nice.

PSG fans will be enthused at the prospect of having Silva sitting behind the trio as the Ligue 1 giants target a first-ever UEFA Champions League success.

Christophe Galtier is overseeing a new era at the Parc des Princes alongside new director Luis Campos, and Silva could be part of the revolution.

PSG could beat Barcelona to Manchester City star Silva

Would Silva give PSG the thumbs up?

The uncertainty over Silva's future continues to not go away.

This is despite City CEO Ferran Soriano having suggested that the Portuguese was going to be staying at the Etihad Stadium this summer.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MCFC



Man City count on Bernardo - also because they think it’d be more than difficult to replace him in 7 days. Manchester City CEO Ferran Soriano on Bernardo Silva and Barça rumours ongoing: “It's a little late to discuss about ins and outs…”, Soriano tells @QueThiJugues Man City count on Bernardo - also because they think it’d be more than difficult to replace him in 7 days. Manchester City CEO Ferran Soriano on Bernardo Silva and Barça rumours ongoing: “It's a little late to discuss about ins and outs…”, Soriano tells @QueThiJugues. ⚠️ #MCFCMan City count on Bernardo - also because they think it’d be more than difficult to replace him in 7 days. https://t.co/h07mlf2m6A

City are desperate to keep hold of the playmaker with there being so little time left in the window.

Losing Silva at the end of the window puts the Cityzens in a precarious position as they will be unlikely to replace him.

Whether the Portuguese would desire a move to the Parc des Princes remains to be seen.

The Ligue 1 giants are a similar club to City given both have had recent cash injections through takeovers.

Both are frontrunners for the UEFA Champions League year in and year out but wholly fail to have success.

Perhaps Silva's decision will rest on who is most likely to win Europe's elite club competition, with the next choice he makes in his career being a vital one.

Edited by Matthew Guyett