PSG could launch offer for 24-year-old Monaco star hours after 1-1 Ligue 1 draw: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have been tipped to step up their interest in AS Monaco defender Axel Disasi hours after he impressed in a 1-1 draw against them.

PSG have had a fruitful summer transfer window so far, having made four new additions to their squad. They have signed Vitinha, Renato Sanches and Nordi Mukiele for a combined sum of €70 million, while Hugo Ekitike has been brought in on an initial loan deal.

Les Parisiens have also made Nuno Mendes' loan move from Sporting CP permanent for €38 million. Despite taking their summer spending to over €100 million, the Ligue 1 champions are keen to strengthen their squad further.

Signing a new defender is said to be a top priority for Christophe Galtier's side as the transfer window nears a close. French journalist Saber Desfarges claimed earlier this month that Monaco's Disasi is among the players on their shortlist.

Parisians advisor Luis Campos is reportedly a huge admirer of the central defender. He even wanted to take him to Lille after being impressed with the player's performances for Stade Reims.

PSG intensified discussions over the transfer of Disasi on Sunday (August 28), according to Desfarges. They could now make an official offer for the player in the coming hours. The journalist wrote on Twitter:

"The discussions intensified this Sunday concerning Axel Disasi. PSG could draw an offer in the coming hours. Some Parisian players are aware of the club's interest in the Monegasque defender."

Saber Desfarges @SaberDesfa Les discussions se sont intensifiées ce dimanche concernant Axel Disasi.

Le PSG pourrait dégainer une offre dans les prochaines heures.

Certains joueurs parisiens sont au fait de l’intérêt du Club pour le défenseur monégasque. twitter.com/saberdesfa/sta… Saber Desfarges @SaberDesfa Axel Disasi pisté par le PSG!



Le Monégasque est dans la short list parisienne en défense centrale.

Luis Campos apprécie fortement le profil du Français.

Il avait tenté d’ailleurs de le faire venir par le passé à Lille, lorsque le joueur était encore rémois.



Axel Disasi pisté par le PSG!

Le Monégasque est dans la short list parisienne en défense centrale.

Luis Campos apprécie fortement le profil du Français.

Il avait tenté d'ailleurs de le faire venir par le passé à Lille, lorsque le joueur était encore rémois.

À suivre.

It is worth noting that Disasi impressed for Monaco in their 1-1 draw against PSG on Sunday night. The Frenchman man-marked Neymar during the game and did well although the Brazilian found the back of the net with a penalty.

Galtier's players reportedly already know about the club's interest in Disasi.

How has PSG target Disasi fared for Monaco?

Disasi joined Monaco from Reims for a sum of €13 million in the summer of 2020. He has since been a key player for the Ligue 1 outfit, making 83 appearances across all competitions.

The 24-year-old found the back of the net seven times and provided one assist in those matches. Primarily a centre-back, he can also function as a full-back or even as a defensive midfielder.

Disasi has started in each of Monaco's six matches across all competitions this season. He even captained the side in their 2-1 victory over Strasbourg in Ligue 1 earlier this month.

The Frenchman, though, could soon be on his way to the Parc des Princes.

