PSG, Liverpool and Manchester United willing to guarantee €5 million-per-season salary for 26-year-old valued around €50-70 million: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly keen to provide Napoli defender Kim Min-jae a handsome salary hike.

Kim, 26, has established himself as one of the best defenders in Italy since arriving from Fenerbahce for a fee in the region of €18 million last summer. He has helped Napoli launch a shock title push, alongside guiding them to the UEFA Champions League quarter-final stages.

A right-footed centre-back blessed with tackling and aggression, the 47-cap South Korea international has filled Kalidou Koulibaly's boots in a seamless manner at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium. So far, he has registered two goals in 35 games across all competitions.

"Look at Di Lorenzo too — he's a top, top player. We're not only Kvara & Osimhen". Luciano Spalletti: "I've seen few players in my life and career with the skills and qualities of Kim Min-jae. He's incredible, always aggressive — he deserves to start every game".

Speaking to Tg Sport, reputed journalist Ciro Venerato revealed that Napoli have begun talks with Kim's agents for a potential contract extension amid interest from a host of European clubs. He said:

"Dialogues with Kim's entourage began several weeks ago. Napoli are willing to offer €2.5 million-per-year plus €500,000 in simple bonuses to the defender, possibly getting rid of the release clause as well. Focusing on the player's desire, who is attached to the team and the city. A way as any to keep him for at least another season."

Venerato claimed that PSG, Liverpool and Manchester United are three clubs who are most interested in snapping up Kim. He continued:

"The agency that takes care of his interests are much more buyable and are offering him to various continental clubs. Liverpool, Manchester United and PSG are the ones most interested, ready to guarantee him €5 million net per season by paying the release clause, which fluctuates between €50-70 million. The final figure is linked to Napoli's turnover and Champions League participation."

PSG are hoping to sign the former Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors man as a first-choice option beside Marquinhos and Milan Skriniar next season. Manchester United and Liverpool are also hoping to revamp their defence with both clubs expected to sell multiple centre-backs this summer.

Kim Min-jae opines on rumors amid interest from PSG, Liverpool and Manchester United

Speaking after South Korea's 2-2 draw against Colombia last Friday, Kim Min-jae dismissed speculations about his Napoli exit. He said (via Sky Sports):

"As you know, those rumors are not true at all. I want to focus on my team. I have many tournaments to play. It's been four or five years that I have had these rumors. It's uncomfortable. I wish you don't spread those stories. I cannot be bothered by transfer rumors because they aren't true. Now I'm focusing on my team, rather than that kind of nonsense. I only want to focus on Napoli."

With heavyweight clubs like PSG, Liverpool and Manchester United keen to snap up Kim this summer, there will be worries about his future at Napoli.

