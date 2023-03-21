PSG looking to pair up Manchester United target and Kylian Mbappe as strike partners next season: Reports

French giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have reportedly (via Foot Mercato) joined the race to sign Napoli sensation Victor Osimhen, who is currently a transfer target for Manchester United and other top clubs.

The Nigerian striker is currently having a dream season with Napoli, who themselves are coasting clear of the Serie A table. Gli Azzurri are currently 19 points clear of second-placed side Lazio in the race to win the 2022-23 Scudetto title after 27 games played so far.

One player who has stood out for Luciano Spalletti's team this season is in-form striker Osimhen. The 24-year-old forward has been the vocal point of Napoli's attack. He has scored an impressive total of 25 goals for Napoli across all competitions this season. The Nigerian striker also leads the Serie A top scorer's chart with 21 goals in 23 appearances thus far.

Meanwhile, PSG have now identified the 24-year-old striker to lead their attack ahead of next season.

The French giants have been tipped to make a couple of high-profile additions this summer, especially with the uncertainty surrounding the future of some of the club's first-team stars. Les Parisiens are also hopeful that signing Osimhen could possibly see him form a strong partnership with Kylian Mbappe in attack for the French club next season.

Mbappe is currently PSG's top scorer with 31 goals this season across all competitions. Also, apart from a miracle happening this summer, the Frenchman is all but certain to be at the club next season.

There could also be a possible change in attacking partnership for PSG, especially with Lionel Messi and Neymar's futures at the club still up in the air. However, it is believed that Napoli star Osimhen could be the man to form a solid attacking partnership with Mbappe next season.

It's left to be seen as to whether PSG will succeed in securing a move for the Nigerian forward, who is currently attracting huge transfer interest from top clubs. It may require big-money from PSG to tempt Napoli into selling Osimhen as he is arguably the club's most-priced asset and one of the hottest properties in Europe.

"Interests from top clubs motivate me" - PSG target reveals

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen revealed in an interview last month that he feels motivated to be linked with clubs in Europe's top five leagues.

The Nigerian forward is currently attracting strong transfer interest from a host of top clubs in need of attacking reinforcements this summer.

PSG Report @PSG_Report | PSG is active behind the scenes for Victor Osimhen. Luis Campos has planned to meet his Osimhen’s agents during this international break & discussions are well underway with them. Napoli would be greedy & wants € 150M. [@Santi_J_FM] | PSG is active behind the scenes for Victor Osimhen. Luis Campos has planned to meet his Osimhen’s agents during this international break & discussions are well underway with them. Napoli would be greedy & wants € 150M. 🚨| PSG is active behind the scenes for Victor Osimhen. Luis Campos has planned to meet his Osimhen’s agents during this international break & discussions are well underway with them. Napoli would be greedy & wants € 150M. 🇳🇬💰 [@Santi_J_FM] https://t.co/ciEU1L2XKA

The latest of them being French giants PSG, who are hopeful of lining up the Nigerian international alongside Mbappe next season.

Speaking about the recent transfer links, Osimhen said (via Daily Mail):

"When you are doing so well, top clubs around the world are watching, mostly in the top five leagues. And to be able to attract interest from these top clubs shows that I am doing great and it gives me the motivation to do even more for myself and my team."

He continued:

"But I am focused on Napoli right now and they have the final say. I just want to help my team to win matches and win trophies."

"At the end of the season, we will see what is going to happen, but that is not up to me. It is for the club to decide."

