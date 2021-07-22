PSG looking to sell nine players to fund Kylian Mbappe's new contract – reports

PSG are reportedly keen to sell nine players this summer to fund Kylian Mbappe's new contract. The Ligue 1 side are looking to balance their books and have put a few players up for sale.

As per a report in MARCA, PSG have decided to trim their squad. The report claims Alphonse Areola, Abdou Diallo, Thilo Kehrer, Leandro Paredes, Idrissa Gueye, Rafinha Alcantara, Mauro Icardi, Pablo Sarabia and Arnaud Kalimuendo are the players set to leave the club.

Areola has been linked with a move back to the Premier League, with West Ham United reportedly leading the race for the Frenchman. PSG are looking for €15 million him, while defenders Abdou Diallo and Thilo Kehrer are valued at €25 million each.

The report claims Paredes is available for €20 million, while Gueye and Rafinha are priced at €15 million each. Mauro Icardi is on his way out as well and PSG reportedly want €40 million for the former Inter Milan star.

Meanwhile, Mbappe's current contract runs out in 2022, but the club are in talks with the Frenchman over a new deal.

PSG plan to sign fewer players and work with Kylian Mbappe

Earlier this year, PSG sporting director Leonardo told Le Journal du Dimanche that the club are suffering losses amid the pandemic, just like all the other clubs around the world.

He added that they are looking to make a few adjustments to the squad but insisted they would not sell Kylian Mbappe. He said:

"Clubs finances have been affected by the pandemic and that includes us as well. If we have lost around 200 million euros? Yes, [the figure] is probably close to that. I don't think there will be transfers [worth] of 100 million euros this summer, as no one can afford to spend that amount of money, not even us."

"We have very significant losses at PSG. We will have to be more creative and find solutions that are not too expensive. With a few adjustments, regardless of who leaves, our team can continue to be competitive."

