PSG looking to sign €150m-rated star linked with multiple Premier League clubs this summer - Reports

According to Le10Sports, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are looking to sign €150 million rated Napoli striker Victor Osimhen in the summer. Osimhen has also been linked with Premier League clubs Chelsea and Manchester United.

Both Lionel Messi and Neymar's future at the Parisians are in doubt. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported that the Argentine will leave the club at the end of the season when his contract expires. Neymar, meanwhile, has also been linked with a move away. The Brazilian superstar is reportedly a target for Premier League clubs.

PSG, though, are keen to reinforce their attack and are scouting the market for a player who could partner Kylian Mbappe in the attack next season. Osimhen, who has been outstanding for Serie A champions Napoli this season, has emerged as a top target for the Parisians.

The Nigerian attacker has scored 28 goals and provided five assists in 35 games across competitions this season. Premier League giants Chelsea and Manchester United are also interested in the player's signature. Any potential deal for Osimhen could cost around £150 million, though.

PSG star Danilo Pereira expressed disappointment over Lionel Messi being whistled

Lionel Messi was whistled by PSG fans for the fourth time since joining the club, during the Ligue 1 home clash against Ajaccio at the weekend. While Christophe Galtier's team won 5-0 on Saturday (May 13), but Messi endured fans' wrath.

The Argentine returned to the first XI after spending time on the sidelines due to suspension due to an unauthorised visit to Saudi Arabia. However, with every touch against Ajaccio, he was booed by a section of fans.

His teammate, Danilo Pereira, though expressed his disappointment (via Canal Supporters):

"Yes, it (the context) is hard. We see a teammate who is whistled, and it hurts us. He (Lionel Messi) is a teammate. We're all together. If we have to whistle, whistle the whole team. But we continue, we have a championship to win. And that's what counts."

Messi's contract runs out at the end of the season, and he looks set to leave. The 35-year-old's former club Barcelona and Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal are among possible destinations for the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner.

