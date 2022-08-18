PSG looking to sign Manchester City superstar; 28-year-old open to transfer - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly interested in signing Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva.

As per Duncan Castles of The Times, the Parisians are working on a deal to bring Silva to the Parc des Princes. The report added that the 28-year-old is also open to the move.

Castles also stated that the Ligue 1 outfit are willing to pay up to around €70 million for the Portuguese international. It's worth noting, however, that The Athletic's David Ornstein reported earlier this week that Manchester City value Silva at nearly €100 million.

• Portugal international open to move.

The Citizens may not be willing to let the player leave unless that valuation is met.

Barcelona have also been linked with Silva for much of this summer, with reports suggesting that they were very keen on signing the midfielder. However, The Athletic's report added that the Blaugrana were yet to send City a formal offer.

Castles also indicated that PSG could be in a better position than Barcelona to sign Silva due to the funds available to them. The Catalans are plagued by well-documented financial issues and are yet to register summer arrival Jules Kounde. PSG will also be able to offer Silva better personal terms than Barcelona.

PSG-linked Bernardo Silva has enjoyed an incredible stint at Manchester City

Silva's immense talent came to the fore back in the 2016-17 season when he played a key role in AS Monaco's run to the UEFA Champions League semifinals. Manchester City signed him the following summer for a fee of around €50 million (as per ESPN).

Silva instantly became a key part of Pep Guardiola's side, racking up 53 appearances across all competitions in his debut season. The Portuguese contributed nine goals and 11 assists as City lifted the Premier League title as well as the EFL Cup.

He won both titles again in the 2018-19 campaign and lifted the FA Cup for the first time while improving his output. Silva contributed 13 goals and 14 assists in 51 matches across competitions as the Citizens completed a historic domestic treble.

Overall, the PSG-linked midfielder has made 253 appearances for Manchester City in all competitions, netting 48 times and laying out 50 assists. He has lifted four Premier League titles, four EFL Cups, two FA Community Shields and the FA Cup during his time at the Etihad Stadium.

