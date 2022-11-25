PSG make €40 million offer to buy Parc des Princes from City of Paris - Reports

According to L'Equipe (via GFFN), Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have made a massive offer to the city of Paris to purchase the Parc des Princes stadium. The Parisians intend to make extensions to the stadium's capacity, but they would need to buy the stadium to begin those renovations.

However, Pierre Rabadan, the deputy to the mayor for sports in Paris, noted that the city allowed the club to make an offer. However, the offer received from PSG was too low.

The Parc des Princes is said to be worth €350 million, according to Paris' urban department, but the Parisian club offered a meager €40 million.

PSG's owners investing a large sum of €85 million for renovations in the stadium in 2016 is one of the reasons given for the smaller offer. The difference in the current valuation of the Parc des Princes has also seen club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi contemplate moving the club to another stadium.

Speaking to Bloomberg (via GFFN), the Qatar Sports Investment executive explained that the 48,000-capacity was too small for the Parisian giants:

“Paris deserves a better stadium. My first opinion is that we don’t move, but the City of Paris is pushing for us to move.”

He also revealed that discussions to buy the Parc des Princes and extend it to improve capacity had not yielded any fruit. The club is now contemplating purchasing the Stade de France, which would offer them 80,000 seats in capacity.

Notably, the Parisians have sold out their last 100 home games, which is a clear call for an increase in stadium capacity.

Al-Khelaifi will hope that negotiations with the city of Paris can come to a fruitful end that would be beneficial for both parties. In the meantime, however, it looks as though a move is on the cards for the Parisians.

PSG want to sign AC Milan defender Pierre Kalulu

The Parisians are reportedly interested in a move for versatile AC Milan defender Pierre Kalulu. However, according to Tuttosport (via SempreMilan), the Frenchman is not interested in a move to Paris.

Kalulu, 22, only recently extended his contract with Milan until 2027. That has not stopped the Qatari-owned outfit from making a push to sign the youngster.

However, Milan have declared that Kalulu isn't for sale, and they have no intentions of listening to any offers PSG might bring to the table.

Kalulu has played 76 games for AC Milan since joining them from Olympique Lyon in 2020.

