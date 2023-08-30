PSG make €45m offer for player previously linked with a move to Chelsea - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have reportedly made a move for Lyon attacker Bradley Barcola, who has been on Chelsea's radar.

Barcola, 20, has climbed up the ranks at Lyon and has made 47 appearances across competitions, bagging seven goals and 12 assists. The Frenchman had a breakthrough 2022-23 campaign, scoring seven times and providing 10 assists in 31 games across competitions, starting 20 times.

He has started all three league games this season, making no goal contribution, but his future seems to be away from Lyon. As reported by acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Blues enquired about the versatile attacker last week, but nothing concrete has come out yet.

Romano has now reported that PSG have seemingly stolen a march on Chelsea, offering a €45 million guaranteed fee with a 10% sell-on clause. The player already agreed personal terms with the Parisians in June and is now awaiting Lyon's response.

Contrary to the Parisians, the Blues were exploring a player plus cash deal, with Lyon asking for Andrey Santos, who has now joined Nottingham Forest on loan. So, Barcola's arrival at Stamford Bridge before the September 1 deadline appears unlikely.

How have PSG fared this season?

PSG have had a slow start to the season.

PSG have had a lukewarm start to the new campaign. The Parisians, who saw attackers Neymar (Al-Hilal) and Lionel Messi (Inter Miami) leave, kicked off the Luis Enrique era with a goalless Ligue 1 home draw to Lorient.

Despite their star attacker and all-time top scorer Kylian Mbappe back in the first-team fold, the Parisians drew 1-1 at Toulouse. The Frenchman was frozen out of the first team after refusing to extend his contract beyond 2024 before a compromise was reached.

The Parisians brought up their league win of the season when they beat Lens 3-1 at the weekend. Mbappe starred with a brace, while new signing Marco Asensio also opened his account at the Parc des Princes. The Parisians next travel to Lyon on Sunday (September 3).