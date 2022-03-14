PSG make contacts with Manchester United star and Brazilian midfielder to revamp squad - Reports

PSG have reportedly contacted Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba and Lyon's Lucas Paqueta ahead of a huge summer transfer window. Huge changes in the Paris-based side are expected following their capitulation in the UEFA Champions League at the hands of Real Madrid.

Star man Kylian Mbappe is set to leave for Madrid and their could be a change of manager as well. Leonardo and Nasser Al-Khelaifi are reportedly set to leave as well.

According to Telefoot's Julian Maynard, PSG have made contact with midfield duo Paul Pogba and Lucas Paqueta as they look to bring more balance to the side. Reports suggest Leonardo was already working on the potential transfers prior to the midweek horror show against Los Blancos.

That defeat has now fast-tracked their transfer plans as PSG look to bounce back.

What would Paul Pogba and Lucas Paqueta bring to PSG

Paqueta is also attracting interest from Newcastle

Despite pulling off some remarkable transfers in recent years, there is a feeling the Parisians lack a decisive plan in the transfer market. They have been targeting the shiniest new toy in the window and that has had huge repercussions for the current squad.

We have seen it this season with the side having brought in Messi, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Giorgino Wijnaldum and Sergio Ramos. The latter two have rarely featured and there is an obvious lack of planning behind their signings.

If the French side do sign Pogba, they will be getting a midfielder with an abundance of experience for both club and country.

The Frenchman helped his national side win the World Cup back in 2018 and is one of their most important players.

His time at Manchester United has been tainted with unrest due to his agent Mino Raiola constantly putting doubt upon his future at Old Trafford.

He could finally depart this summer with a move to the Parc des Princes looking increasingly likely.

With seven goals and four assists in 25 Ligue 1 games this season, Paqueta is fast becoming one of Brazil's most exciting talents.

The 24-year-old can play in a variety of positions but has flourished for Lyon as an eight. His scoring contributions could be hugely beneficial, with PSG losing Mbappe.

