PSG make final decision on Sergio Ramos’ future: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have decided to extend Sergio Ramos' stay at the Parc des Princes by offering him a new contract as per French outlet le10sport.

The Qatar-based owners have reportedly given de-facto advisor Luis Campos the green light to offer Ramos a fresh deal. His current contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

The Spain icon joined Les Parisiens in the summer of 2021 after seeing out his contract at Real Madrid. He had an injury-hit first season and managed just 13 appearances across competitions for the club, where he scored twice.

The 36-year-old has started the current campaign in fine fashion after spending the entirety of the pre-season with the French club. He has been an irreplaceable part of manager Christopher Galtier's first-team setup, scoring once in 15 appearances across all competitions.

433 @433 Imagine telling someone in 2017 that Sergio Ramos, Messi and Neymar will all be team-mates at PSG 6 years later. Imagine telling someone in 2017 that Sergio Ramos, Messi and Neymar will all be team-mates at PSG 6 years later. https://t.co/42rVfCJsGi

The French champions seem impressed by Ramos' form and return to fitness and are willing to offer him a short extension. According to journalist Ekrem Konur, PSG could offer him a one-year deal with an option to extend it by another season.

He is believed to be earning £200,000 per week in wages at PSG. It remains to be seen if a contract renewal will also entail a pay rise.

Ramos' importance has been felt even more this season after injuries to first-team centre-backs Presnel Kimpembe and Danilo Pereira this season. The vastly experienced Spain international, with 180 senior caps for his nation, is in line for a busy couple of months.

He is expected to make manager Luis Enrique's 26-man Spain squad that will travel to Qatar in November for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

PSG could face competition from Barcelona for Inter Milan defender

PSG appear eager to plan for the near future by keeping an eye on Inter Milan's Milan Skriniar.

The Slovakian is in the prime years of his career and is arguably one of the best defenders in world football. However, his contract situation is making I Nerazzurri anxious and is attracting interest from Les Parisiens.

According to Italian outlet CalcioMercatoNews, Barcelona have entered the race as a serious competitor for the former Sampdoria centre-back. The Catalan club could do with an upgrade in defense, with Gerard Pique expected to leave at the end of the season and Eric Garcia failing to impress.

Skriniar could be a financially sound option for the Blaugrana. His contract expires in the summer of 2023 and Inter could sell him in January if it becomes clear he won't agree to fresh terms.

