PSG to make improved €70 million offer to sign 27-year-old: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly close to putting in an improved offer of €70 million for the services of Inter Milan's Milan Skriniar.

The defender, who joined Inter Milan from Sampdoria in the summer of 2017 for €20 million, has been a vital player for the Nerazzurri over the past five seasons. A strong tackler and an aerially dominant centre-back, Skriniar has helped the Serie A outfit lift three trophies during his time in Milan.

During the 2021-22 season, the 27-year-old made 48 appearances across all competitions, registering four goals in the process. The Slovakia international also helped his side keep 18 clean sheets last campaign.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (via SempreInter), PSG are back in contact with Inter Milan in hopes of signing Skriniar. After failing with an opening bid of €60 million plus midfielder Julian Draxler, the Ligue 1 outfit are expected to raise their offer to €70 million in the coming days.

With defender Presnel Kimpebe seemingly on his way out of the Parc des Princes (via GOAL), the Parisians are determined not to lose out on Skriniar. Earlier, PSG lost the race to sign centre-back Sven Botman, who recently joined Newcastle United for a fee in the region of €40 million.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, are interested in signing Torino defender Gleison Bremer and Fiorentina centre-back Nikola Milenkovic, as per Gazzetta dello Sport (via SempreInter). While Bremer is valued at €50 million by his current club, Milenkovic is hoping to convince his club to sell him for no more than €15 million.

Christophe Galtier announced as new PSG head coach

The Parisians announced Christophe Galtier as their new head coach on Tuesday (July 5), shortly after the Ligue 1 champions parted ways with Mauricio Pochettino.

Galtier, 55, has agreed to a two-year deal at the Parc des Princes with the option of an extra year. He guided Nice to the Coupe de France final and the UEFA Europa Conference League qualification last season.

Speaking at a press conference (via L'Equipe), Galtier said:

"When you're here, you feel the expectations. I appreciate the responsibility that I have so that PSG can have a great season. I have been getting ready for it. If I have accepted his job, it is because I am capable of it. But we have to do it all together."

Galtier, who began his coaching career with Saint-Etienne in 2009, led Lille to a Ligue 1 title win in the 2020-21 season.

