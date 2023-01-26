PSG make meager €10 million bid to sign long-term transfer target: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have reportedly tabled a €10 million bid to snap up Inter Milan star Milan Skriniar in the ongoing transfer window.

Skriniar, 27, has been a crucial first-team starter for the Nerazzurri since arriving from Sampdoria for a fee of €20 million in 2017. He has helped his club win three trophies, including the 2020-21 Serie A title.

A towering centre-back renowned for his tackling and heading, Skriniar has been the Ligue 1 champions' top defensive target since the start of the ongoing 2022-23 campaign. However, Inter rejected a €60 million bid for the Slovak in the final days of the summer transfer window, as per L'Equipe.

“We are exploring different options as Sarabia left”. PSG manager Galtier: “I can’t tell you if Milan Škriniar will join in January, in the summer… he’s a player we have been following for long time. We thought he was close to join us last summer”, tells BeIN Sports“We are exploring different options as Sarabia left”. PSG manager Galtier: “I can’t tell you if Milan Škriniar will join in January, in the summer… he’s a player we have been following for long time. We thought he was close to join us last summer”, tells BeIN Sports 🚨🔴🔵 #PSG“We are exploring different options as Sarabia left”. https://t.co/IFzfkpp7IN

According to Calciomercato, PSG have lodged a paltry €10 million offer for Skriniar to acquire his signature in the final week of this month. The club are keen to avoid a salary bidding in the upcoming summer, when the Inter Milan ace will be out of his current contract.

The Serie A giants, on the other hand, have accepted their fate of losing their star defender in the future. Hence, the club are interested in cashing in on him before the transfer deadline day in February.

Overall, Skriniar has netted 11 goals and laid out five assists in 242 games across all competitions for the Simone Inzaghi-coached side.

Should the MSK Zilina academy graduate secure a switch to the Parc des Princes this month, he will provide world-class competition to Marquinhos, Sergio Ramos and the injured Presnel Kimpembe.

Škriniar’s contract expires in June and PSG are pushing to sign him. Milan Škriniar’s agent: “We’ve already communicated to Inter that Škriniar is not extending the contract, as things stand — we told them that we feel free to speak to other clubs”, tells TeleNordŠkriniar’s contract expires in June and PSG are pushing to sign him. Milan Škriniar’s agent: “We’ve already communicated to Inter that Škriniar is not extending the contract, as things stand — we told them that we feel free to speak to other clubs”, tells TeleNord 🔵🇸🇰 #InterŠkriniar’s contract expires in June and PSG are pushing to sign him. https://t.co/tzJvMbSTDA

Jerome Rothen opines on PSG's potential move for 19-year-old attacker in January

Speaking on RMC Sport, former PSG winger Jerome Rothen backed PSG to sign Lyon star Rayan Cherki to bolster their ranks in January. Heaping praise on the ambidextrous winger, he elaborated:

"For a club like PSG, which dominates the league, I find it good to want to bet on a young player. [Cherki is a] promising young player, talented and French. This enhances the French championship and it can help, at the same time, a club like Lyon which, financially, is in difficulty.

"Lyon did it in their time, get the best players in Ligue 1. The Parisians are in this specific perspective now and I have to say, yes."

Cherki, 19, has popped up on the Parisians' radar as an apt winter replacement for Pablo Sarabia, as per L'Equipe. He has registered 10 goals and 13 assists in 81 appearances across all competitions for Lyon.

